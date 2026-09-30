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Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Italy Requests Greater Leeway on EU Budget Rules to Address Inflation Impact

Italy Seeks Flexibility in EU Fiscal Policy Amid Rising Inflation

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy wants European Union authorities to grant "additional flexibility" on the bloc's budget rules to factor in the impact of spiking inflation fueled by energy costs, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Meloni's Appeal to the European Commission

"I will send a letter to [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen ," Meloni said at an event organised by newspaper Il Gazzettino.

Proposed Measures to Tackle Energy Costs

Meloni added she would spend €14 billion ($16 billion) over two years to lower energy costs for firms by tapping into a so-called "national escape clause" from EU budget rules.

Pressure for Further Budget Leeway

But she said Rome would put pressure on the EU to secure further budget leeway, without giving details.

Inflation's Role in EU Deficit Calculations

"Higher inflation must be taken into account when calculating the EU parameters for the permitted deficit," Meloni said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8823 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy will deploy the national escape clause to spend €14 billion over two years to reduce energy costs for firms.
  • Rome is urging Brussels to adjust EU deficit parameters to account for high inflation tied to energy prices.
  • Recent EU reforms (Regulation 2024/1263) allow the national escape clause to cover energy‑security measures in addition to defence, capped at 1.5 % of GDP, with up to 0.3 % yearly for energy actions and 0.6 % cumulative by end‑2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy seeking more flexibility on EU budget rules?
Italy is requesting more flexibility on EU budget rules to address the economic challenges brought by high inflation, especially from rising energy costs.
How does Italy plan to lower energy costs for firms?
Italy plans to spend €14 billion over two years by using a 'national escape clause' from EU budget rules to help lower energy costs for businesses.
What is the 'national escape clause' mentioned by Giorgia Meloni?
The 'national escape clause' allows Italy to temporarily set aside certain EU budget constraints in response to exceptional circumstances.
How does Italy want inflation to be considered in EU deficit calculations?
Prime Minister Meloni stated that higher inflation should be factored in when EU authorities calculate parameters for permitted deficits.

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