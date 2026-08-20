GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Politics Ukraine Russia

Kremlin Points to Deep Kyiv Divisions After Ousted Minister Calls for Elections

Kremlin Responds to Political Turmoil in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday there were deep divisions in Ukraine's leadership, in its first reaction to a call from the ousted Ukrainian defence minister for wartime elections.

Background: Calls for Elections Amid Crisis

Ukraine's former defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said on Tuesday the vote was needed as Kyiv faced a "systemic crisis of governance" over corruption — in the biggest internal challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the start of the full-scale conflict.

Martial Law and Election Restrictions

Ukraine's government has long said it cannot hold elections while it is under martial law and defending its territory.

Kremlin’s Perspective on Ukrainian Legitimacy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly said there was a need for elections in Ukraine — and that in lieu of such a vote, Zelenskiy lacked the legitimacy necessary to negotiate directly with Russia.

Internal Divisions Within Kyiv Leadership

"The Kyiv regime and this quasi-political arena of the Kyiv regime are extremely heterogeneous. We can see that many there are, naturally, trying to fish in troubled waters," Peskov said.

Debate Over Democracy and Governance

"Some invoke democracy and democratic norms. Others do not even attempt to do so. But de jure, the situation is exactly as President Putin has repeatedly stated."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Mykhailo Fedorov, ousted in July, publicly called on August 18 for wartime elections, citing a “systemic crisis of governance” and corruption undermining Ukraine’s war effort (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Ukraine remains under martial law since February 2022, which constitutionally bans elections during wartime, making Fedorov’s proposal legally and practically challenging (investing.com).
  • The Kremlin, via spokesman Dmitry Peskov, characterized Fedorov’s call as evidence of heterogeneity and instability within Kyiv’s regime and echoed Putin’s prior stance that Zelenskiy lacks electoral legitimacy to negotiate with Russia (currently.att.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ousted Ukrainian defence minister call for?
Mykhailo Fedorov, the ousted Ukrainian defence minister, called for wartime elections, citing a systemic crisis of governance and corruption.
What legitimacy issues did the Kremlin mention regarding Zelenskiy?
The Kremlin argued that without elections, President Zelenskiy lacks the legitimacy needed for direct negotiations with Russia.
What internal challenge does Ukraine currently face?
Ukraine faces its biggest internal challenge since the start of the full-scale conflict, primarily due to governance and corruption issues.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

Image for EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says

EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says

Image for Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Image for Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Image for German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

Image for FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian strikes kill 16 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costs lives
Russian strikes kill 16 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costs lives
Image for Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
Image for Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Image for German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China
German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China
Image for Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply
Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply
Image for A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
Image for Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Image for Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
Image for Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe
Israel admits its troops killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza, opens criminal probe
Image for New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
Image for Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan
Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan
Image for Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
View All Headlines Posts