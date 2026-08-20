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Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Markets cryptocurrency security Regulation

Over 150 Polymarket Wallets Under Scrutiny for Military Insider Trading, Study Finds

Study Reveals Insider Trading Risks and Copycat Activity on Polymarket

By Douglas Gillison

Research Uncovers Military Insider Trading

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - More than 150 wallets on Polymarket International may have traded on inside U.S. military information, attracting copycat bets and raising concerns that the market could broadcast signals exploitable by foreign adversaries, according to research published on Thursday. 

The analysis by the nonprofit research group Anti-Corruption Data Collective, first reported by Reuters, sheds new light on likely military insider trading on the prediction market and the broader risks such activity may pose. 

It comes as policymakers increase scrutiny of the booming industry following bets ahead of U.S. military actions, including that of a U.S. soldier charged in April with using classified information to bet on the removal in January of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, which lawmakers have said could hurt national security.

Polymarket's Response and Platform Mechanics

Spokespeople for Polymarket, which was founded in 2020, did not respond to requests for comment. Polymarket says it has strict controls, closely monitors for suspicious activity and has referred dozens of trader wallets to the authorities, including the Maduro case. 

Polymarket's international platform settles trades on a blockchain, meaning wagers are public, although traders remain anonymous. ACDC analyzed all settled markets through May 5 to identify "long-shot" bets, which it defines as wagers of at least $2,500 placed cumulatively in an hour or less on an outcome with odds of 35% or less. 

The "Orca" Traders and Their Impact

Within that universe, ACDC found 556 wallets it dubbed "Orcas," a nod to the killer whale's precise and selective hunting tactics. These traders typically opened an account and quickly placed a highly successful long-shot bet in niche markets where insiders may have an informational edge, before in many cases cashing out and disappearing.

Of those, there were 152 exceptionally successful wallets that bet on military and defense markets, making $8 million collectively, with an average win rate of 97.2%.

Orca traits may have other explanations, including pure luck, ACDC said. Likewise, not all potential insiders are Orcas. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, the soldier who prosecutors say made $400,000 betting on Maduro's ouster, built his position more slowly and is therefore not among the 152 military Orcas identified. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty. 

Still, those wallets are the most likely to be trading on military secrets, according to the report. While some of those 152 wallets have previously been flagged by other researchers and the media, ACDC says it has discovered dozens more previously unreported wallets.

The Department of Defense does not comment on intelligence‑related matters or the findings of third-party research, a spokesperson said. 

Copycat Trading and Amplification of Insider Signals

Copycat Activity Raises Further Concerns

COPYCATS MAY AMPLIFY INSIDER SIGNALS

Profiting from confidential government information is generally illegal, but of greater concern is evidence that military Orca trades appear to attract copycat bets from deep-pocketed "Whales" and automated trading bots, ACDC said.

Although copycat trading itself is legal and has previously been documented on prediction markets, ACDC found signs that it may amplify Orca signals and broadcast them more widely.

Examples of Copycat Bets

When an Orca bet on U.S. military action in Iran hours before the June 2025 strikes, for example, a Bot and a Whale made copycat wagers of $200,000 and $100,000, respectively. Similar Orca bets before February U.S.-Israeli air strikes on Tehran also appeared to spark a flurry of first-time long-shot bets by Bots and Whales wagering on the same outcome, the research found.

"Most people vastly underestimate how observable unusual betting activity actually is on Polymarket. It's all right there on the internet, and we can see clear signs that big traders and bots are copying potential insider trades," ACDC co-founder David Szakonyi said. "It would be naive to think foreign-intelligence agencies aren't monitoring these markets."

Regulatory and Industry Response

Polymarket has said its public ledger allows for greater scrutiny. A spokesperson for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is pushing for jurisdiction over prediction markets, did not comment on the findings. The regulator has said that it will strictly police misconduct in the space, and has brought charges in at least three cases so far.

ACDC comprises academics and investigators with expertise in illicit finance and aims to push anti-corruption reforms. 

Recommendations and Calls for Reform

Proposed Solutions to Mitigate Insider Trading

The group argues that all traders should be required to prove their identity, and payouts on suspicious trades be withheld pending investigation. But to truly mitigate insider-trading risks, markets in which the use of non-public information may be most actionable and profitable should be banned, it argues.

"Limiting the type of people who can bet on prediction markets or relying on law enforcement investigations ... will not be enough," it said.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • 152 wallets (‘Orcas’) made highly successful long‑shot bets on military/defense events, with an average win rate of 97.2%, suggesting possible insider advantage (acdatacollective.org)
  • Long‑shot bets (≥ $2,500 at ≤ 35 % odds) on military markets win ~52 % of the time—far above the expected rate—indicating systemic vulnerability in Polymarket’s military markets (acdatacollective.org)
  • Copycat behavior by bots and whales—triggered by Orca bets—could amplify insider signals, raising national security and regulatory concerns (acdatacollective.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ACDC research reveal about Polymarket wallets?
ACDC identified 152 wallets on Polymarket that likely traded on inside U.S. military information, making substantial profits and raising national security concerns.
How does Polymarket respond to suspicious trading activity?
Polymarket claims to maintain strict controls, monitor suspicious activity, and refer suspect wallet activity to authorities when warranted.
What impact do copycat bets have on market transparency?
Copycat bets by larger traders and bots can amplify the signals of potential insider trades, making unusual activity more visible and exploitable.
Is profiting from confidential government information legal?
Profiting from confidential government information is generally illegal and can endanger national security if sensitive details are exploited through trading.

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