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Klarna trims full-year revenue, volume outlook as German retail weakens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Klarna trims full-year revenue, volume outlook as German retail weakens 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Klarna Lowers 2024 Revenue and Volume Expectations as German Retail Slows

Klarna Revises Financial Outlook Amid Challenging Market Conditions

By Supantha Mukherjee

Lowered Forecasts Impact Market Sentiment

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Klarna, the Swedish "buy now, pay later" services provider and online bank, cut its full-year volume and revenue forecast on Tuesday, citing conditions in Germany, its largest market, sending its shares down 17% in premarket trading.

The guidance overshadowed its surprise second-quarter profit, while analysts had expected a net loss, helped by growth in its U.S. markets.

Updated Gross Merchandise Volume and Revenue Projections

The company now expects its full-year gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric for measuring sales, to be between $149 billion and $151 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of greater than $155 billion. 

Klarna expects its full-year revenue to be between $4.08 billion and $4.16 billion, a fall from its prior expectation of $4.34 billion. Analysts had expected $4.42 billion.

German Retail Market Performance

German retail sales grew less than 1% in real terms in the first half, consistent with conditions reported across the country's retail sector this season. Klarna's forecast assumes Germany stays soft through the second half rather than recovering.

A German survey of 600 retail ​companies last month found that 42% rated their current business ​situation as poor, while nearly two-thirds said ⁠conditions had deteriorated in the first half of ​the year compared with the same period in ​2025.

Second-Quarter Results and U.S. Market Growth

Klarna said its quarterly net profit was $9 million compared with ​a loss of $53 million in the year-earlier period, ahead ​of expectations ⁠of a loss of $17.4 million. Adjusted operating income was $91 million versus $29 million a year ago, it added.

Klarna's April-June revenue grew 27% to $1.04 billion, beating expectations of $993.8 million.

Growth in Gross Merchandise Volume

GMV rose 18% to $36.6 ⁠billion ​in the quarter. GMV in the United States rose 27%.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s retail sector remains under pressure: a survey of 600 retailers shows 42 % rate current business as poor and nearly two‑thirds saw deterioration in H1 2026 vs H1 2025, signaling persistent weakness that informed Klarna’s cautious outlook. (marketscreener.com)
  • Though Q2 brought a surprise $9 million net profit (vs a $17.4 million expected net loss) and 27 % U.S. GMV growth, Klarna trimmed full‑year guidance, overshadowing the quarterly beat and rattling investors. (sec.gov)
  • Macro headwinds in Germany extend beyond retail: broader sentiment indicators—from ifo’s retail climate drop to nearly 17 % of German retailers fearing existential threat—underscore the weak backdrop shaping Klarna’s revised forecasts. (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Klarna lower its full-year revenue and volume outlook?
Klarna cut its 2024 revenue and GMV forecast due to weak retail conditions in Germany, its largest market.
How did Klarna perform in the second quarter?
Klarna posted a $9 million net profit, beating expectations, and grew its Q2 revenue by 27% to $1.04 billion.
How did Klarna's US market perform compared to Germany?
Klarna saw strong growth with US GMV rising 27%, while German retail sales remained weak.
What is the outlook for German retail sales in the second half of the year?
Klarna expects German retail conditions to remain soft in the second half of 2024 rather than recover.

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