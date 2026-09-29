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Soccer-Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Manchester City Found Guilty of Serious Premier League Financial Breaches

Summary of Premier League Ruling and Financial Breach Details

Independent Commission Findings

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Premier League announced on Tuesday that an independent commission had found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to serious financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.

Sham Contracts and Financial Manipulation

• Premier League say Manchester City used 'sham contracts' to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs during nine-year period, funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd, which owned the club.

Financial Impact on Club Accounts

• Sham contracts amounted to £900 million ($1.19 billion) variation in club accounts over nine-year period.

Manchester City's Response and Next Steps

• Manchester City disappointed and surprised by 'opinion' of Premier League commission. Club say they will be 'relentless' in bid to prove innocence.

Appeal Process

• Findings of independent commission are open to appeal, which City say they will now pursue. Appeal deadline is set for October 2.

Premier League's Position and Potential Sanctions

• Premier League say Manchester City systematically broke Premier League rules.

Sanction Proceedings

• Sanction will be addressed separately by independent commission.($1 = 0.7569 pounds)

(Reporting by Ruairidh BarlowEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Commission found City guilty of all financial breach charges over nine seasons, including using sham contracts and misrepresented accounts, amounting to roughly £900 million manipulation of finances
  • Manchester City expressed disappointment and surprise at the verdict, insisting on its innocence and promising a relentless appeal, claiming material errors in the ruling
  • The club has until Friday, 2 October 2026 to appeal; sanctions—potentially including fines or point deductions—will be addressed separately after the appeal process

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial breaches is Manchester City accused of?
Manchester City was found guilty of using sham contracts to inflate revenue and reduce costs between 2009 and 2018.
How much was involved in the alleged financial breaches?
The sham contracts led to a £900 million ($1.19 billion) variation in the club's accounts over a nine-year period.
Who funded the alleged financial irregularities at Manchester City?
The financial breaches were said to be funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd, the club's owners.
Can Manchester City appeal the Premier League findings?
Yes, Manchester City can appeal the decision, and the deadline for appeal is set for October 2.
What is the next step after the findings against Manchester City?
The sanction for Manchester City's breaches will be determined separately by an independent commission.

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