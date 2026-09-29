GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BoE's Taylor says January wage settlement survey will be key - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BoE's Taylor says January wage settlement survey will be key

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BoE's Taylor Sees January Wage Survey as Crucial for Rate Outlook

Key Insights from Alan Taylor on BoE Rate Decisions

Importance of the 2027 Wage Expectations Survey

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor said on Tuesday that an annual BoE survey of firms' 2027 wage expectations, due in January, would be key for his view on the case for raising interest rates.

Taylor's Recent Lecture and Current Rate Outlook

Taylor was speaking after giving a lecture where he said he did not see compelling evidence yet that the BoE should raise rates – something which many economists and investors think it will do after its next meeting in November.

Survey Timing and Potential Impact on Policy

"The (BoE) agents' survey that we expect on wage intentions for 2027, which comes out in January, will be a very, very important data point," he said.

Preliminary Results and Inflation Concerns

Taylor added that he would also look for preliminary results from the survey available at the time of the BoE's December meeting. A reading at or below the last survey level of somewhat over 3% would reassure him that inflation pressures were contained, he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Alan Taylor sees the January 2027 Agents’ pay‑settlement survey as a key data point for his view on potential interest‑rate hikes.
  • He noted preliminary results available ahead of the December BoE meeting could provide early reassurance if wage intentions remain at or below ~3%.
  • Recent data show pay settlements easing—2026 average around 3.5% vs 4% in 2025—suggesting contained wage pressures and easing inflation risk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the January BoE wage settlement survey important?
The January survey will provide key data on firms' wage expectations for 2027, influencing the Bank of England's interest rate decisions.
What wage growth level would reassure Alan Taylor about inflation?
A wage growth reading at or below somewhat over 3% would reassure him that inflation pressures are contained.
When will preliminary results from the wage survey be available?
Preliminary results will be available at the time of the BoE's December meeting.
Has Alan Taylor seen evidence to raise interest rates yet?
He has stated that he does not see compelling evidence for a rate rise at this time.
Who reported and edited the article about BoE's wage survey?
The article was reported by David Milliken and edited by William James.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches

Soccer-Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches

Image for Russia to cut welfare, education funding in 2027 as war spending soars

Russia to cut welfare, education funding in 2027 as war spending soars

Image for Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Image for FTSE 100 hits two-week low as energy stocks slide

FTSE 100 hits two-week low as energy stocks slide

Image for Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage

Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage

Image for Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech

Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Anthropic says rogue AI agents pose uncertain legal risk for the company
Exclusive-Anthropic says rogue AI agents pose uncertain legal risk for the company
Image for Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say
Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say
Image for British Museum's 'Korea' exhibition presents country's heritage beyond pop culture
British Museum's 'Korea' exhibition presents country's heritage beyond pop culture
Image for Bank of England's Taylor views case for rate hike as 'not compelling'
Bank of England's Taylor views case for rate hike as 'not compelling'
Image for BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027
BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027
Image for European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal
European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal
Image for French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders
French hard-left union condemns EDF CEO for meeting far-right leaders
Image for Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Germany intends to block sale of logistics firm to China's Cosco, newspaper reports
Image for Dollar gains as Treasury yields top 5%, Aussie slides after RBA hike
Dollar gains as Treasury yields top 5%, Aussie slides after RBA hike
Image for UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties
UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties
Image for Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old accepts offer to return home
Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old accepts offer to return home
Image for Burnham vows to tackle Britain's deepest issues, appeals for time
Burnham vows to tackle Britain's deepest issues, appeals for time
View All Finance Posts