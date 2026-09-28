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Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burnham offers Britain an 'honest conversation' on tackling problems

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Burnham Vows Honesty and Reform for Britain’s Social Care & Utilities

Burnham’s Vision for Social Care and Utilities Reform

By Elizabeth Piper

Burnham’s First Conference Speech as Prime Minister

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham will offer on Monday an "honest conversation" with Britain to spell out the trade-offs in tackling some of the nation's deepest problems, such as social care and the control of utilities, in his first conference speech as prime minister.

Taking the floor of a vast conference centre in the northwestern English city of Liverpool for his governing Labour Party's annual conference, Burnham will press his message that his government will end "politics as usual", instead offering Britain hope he believes has long been lost.

Yet, Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade will say that underlying his belief that he can restore pride in Britain is a reckoning, one that needs offering a level of honesty "politicians usually avoid".

Addressing Difficult Decisions

BURNHAM SAYS SOME DECISIONS MIGHT NOT BE POPULAR

"We can't carry on as we are. Politics as usual has taken Britain backwards. More of the same isn't good enough and isn't going to get us where we need to be," Burnham will say, according to extracts of his speech provided by his office.

"Hope comes from honesty and from saying the things politicians usually avoid."

Policy Challenges and Public Expectations

Burnham, a former mayor who replaced Keir Starmer as prime minister in July, has come under pressure to offer more detailed plans for government, beyond his initial bid to hand people "breathing space" from cost-of-living pressures.

When he came to power, Burnham promised to use his premiership as a "circuit-breaker for Britain", which, like many European countries, has struggled for years with soaring prices and anaemic economic growth.

Immediate Measures and Long-Term Ambitions

But beyond some immediate measures, including capping bus fares and removing value added tax from electricity bills, his strategy to realise his bigger ambitions to tackle Britain's social care crisis, bring some utilities into public ownership and create more jobs has lacked detail, businesses say.

Social Care Reform Timeline

On Sunday, Burnham moved the goalposts for his pledge to do what several other prime ministers have failed to achieve, to tackle the social care system, by saying he would only present his plans at the next national election, due by mid-2029.

That offered some relief to a government wanting to avoid the immediate prospect of major tax rises or spending cuts, although Burnham might listen to those arguing for the end of the pensions triple lock, which guarantees that the ​state pension rises each year by whichever ⁠is highest among inflation, wage growth ​or 2.5%, to fund future social care reform.

Public Control of Utilities

In a speech his team says will contain a raft of policies and commitments, Burnham is also expected to offer more detail on his pledge for greater public control of energy, water and housing.

Burnham’s Approach to Leadership

Saying he initially wanted to give "the usual tub-thumping conference speech", he decided instead to answer a call from those who wanted "less drift and more direction" by setting out "a more serious prospectus for Britain than people have been offered in a generation".

"I accept people will not agree with every part of it, but I believe it can turn Britain around," he will say, offering a route to build "a Britain where people feel the country has their back again".

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham called for “hope” rooted in honesty, vowing to end “politics as usual” and trigger a national reckoning over tough trade‑offs on infrastructure and services.
  • He confirmed that social care reform—promised to be free at the point of use—will be finalized at the next general election (due by mid‑2029), giving his government breathing space ahead of the October 28 budget (internazionale.it).
  • Businesses and think tanks are urging Burnham to reconsider unpopular fiscal commitments such as the pension triple‑lock to fund future reforms, though he has publicly maintained Labour's manifesto pledge to uphold it (finance.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What key issues did Andy Burnham address in his first conference speech as UK prime minister?
Burnham addressed social care reform, public control of utilities, and cost-of-living pressures in his first speech.
How will Burnham approach reforming the UK’s social care system?
He plans to present detailed reforms for social care by the next national election, expected by mid-2029.
What immediate measures has Burnham introduced since taking office?
Immediate actions include capping bus fares and removing VAT from electricity bills to ease cost pressures.
How does Burnham propose to handle the control of UK utilities?
Burnham pledges greater public control of energy, water, and housing as part of broader reforms.
What is the central message of Burnham’s government?
Burnham emphasizes honesty about difficult trade-offs and ending "politics as usual" to restore hope.

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