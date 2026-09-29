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Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Burnham Promises Social Care Reform, EU Dialogue at Labour Party Conference

Key Announcements from Andy Burnham's Labour Party Conference Speech

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham gave his first speech as Labour leader to his governing Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Burnham pledged action on several long-standing and entrenched political issues in his speech. Below are the key topics he covered:

Adult Social Care

Creation of a National Care Service

Burnham said his government would create a national care service which would be free at the point of use, in line with Britain's state-funded National Health Service, and with no charges for care taken out of people's basic state pension.

Timeline for Implementation

The proposed new care service would be introduced in the next parliament, so after the next general election which needs to be held by mid-2029.

Pension 'Triple Lock'

Funding Social Care through Pension Reform

Burnham, who is hemmed in by Labour's previous manifesto commitments and the public finances, said he would fund the new care service by altering the so-called triple lock, which guarantees a ​state pension rise each year by the highest among inflation, wage growth ​or 2.5%.

Future Pension Policy

Burnham said that, if he won the next election, the state pension would from 2030 rise by at least inflation or 2.5% and would maintain its value relative to earnings over time.

Labour had pledged to keep the triple lock throughout the current parliament.

Britain's Relationship with the EU

Seeking Consensus on EU Relations

Burnham said he wanted to try and find a consensus on a long-term relationship with the EU, which remains Britain's largest trading partner, after some progress under his predecessor Keir Starmer.

Controversy over Brexit Comments

But the comment by Burnham, who has previously said he wants Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime, that "Brexit has done more harm than good" is likely to draw the ire of Britain's right-wing political parties and press.

Electoral Reform

Commission on Electoral Reform

Burnham has long supported reform of Britain's first-past-the-post electoral system, which has regularly returned parliamentary majorities for parties receiving around 30% of the popular vote.

He announced a national commission on electoral reform, with a view to Labour including a commitment to change Britain's electoral system after the next general election.

Fracturing of the Two-Party System

Britain's traditional two-party system, dominated by the Labour and Conservative parties, has fractured in recent years with both losing votes to the left-wing Green Party, the right-wing Reform UK and nationalists in Scotland and Wales.

Water and Utilities Companies

Public Ownership of Water Companies

Britain's water companies have been the target of growing anger over the quality of services and the regular pollution of waterways with sewage while bonuses and dividends have been paid to bosses and shareholders.

Describing the water industry as "a symbol of what has gone wrong with Britain", Burnham said he would introduce a law to overturn a ban on the public ownership of water companies.

Thames Water Crisis

The announcement comes as creditors of Thames Water, Britain's biggest water supplier, seek approval for a rescue plan to avoid potential nationalisation of the company.    

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham commits to launching a National Care Service akin to the NHS, free at the point of use and introduced after the next general election (by mid‑2029) (apnews.com).
  • To fund social care reform, he plans to change the state pension ‘triple lock’ from April 2030 to a system guaranteeing the higher of inflation or 2.5%, while maintaining value relative to earnings (apnews.com).
  • Burnham seeks a long-term consensus on Britain’s relationship with the EU, despite the controversial remark that “Brexit has done more harm than good” citeturn0rss (from user-provided text).
  • He announced a national commission on electoral reform to explore alternatives to first‑past‑the‑post, reflecting fragmentation among other parties such as Greens and Reform UK citeturn0rss.
  • On utilities, he pledged a law to overturn the ban on public ownership of water companies, signalling stronger public oversight amid ongoing concerns over sewage pollution and bonus payouts (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Burnham propose for adult social care?
Burnham pledged to create a national care service, free at the point of use, similar to the NHS, with no charges from state pension.
How will Burnham fund the new national care service?
Burnham intends to fund it by altering the 'triple lock' on state pensions, adjusting annual increases from 2030.
What is Burnham's stance on Britain's relationship with the EU?
Burnham wants to seek consensus on a long-term relationship with the EU and believes Brexit has caused more harm than good.
Did Burnham announce any changes to the electoral system?
Yes, Burnham announced a national commission on electoral reform, aiming to change the UK's first-past-the-post system.
What action will be taken regarding water companies?
Burnham promised to introduce a law reversing the ban on public ownership of water companies amid ongoing industry criticism.

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