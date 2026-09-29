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FTSE 100 rises as AstraZeneca lifts healthcare sector - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 rises as AstraZeneca lifts healthcare sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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FTSE 100 Surges on AstraZeneca-Summit Deal, Lifting Healthcare and Market Confidence

Market Overview and Key Movers

Sept 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, lifted by pharmaceutical stocks after AstraZeneca agreed to take a $2 billion stake in Summit Therapeutics to advance cancer research.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.34% to 10,721.48 points by 0925 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.24%.

Healthcare Sector Drives Gains

• Pharma sector advanced 1.5%. AstraZeneca gained 1.7% to a two-month high after it said it would invest $2 billion in Summit Therapeutics and collaborate on a series of studies testing their cancer treatments together. Peer GSK also climbed 1.7%

Industrial and Commodity Sectors

• Industrial metals rebounded 1.3% after falling more than 1% on Monday, tracking a recovery in copper prices. Miners Glencore and Anglo American added 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively [MET/L]

• Oil prices rose, leading traders to sharply reprice interest rate expectations and keeping global bond yields at multi-decade highs [O/R]

Bond Yields and Interest Rates

• Still, the yield on the British benchmark 10-year gilt eased on Tuesday after climbing to its highest level since 2007 in the previous session

Other Notable Movers

• Among other movers, Vesuvius surged 21.7%, topping the FTSE 250 after Austria-based RHI Magnesita N.V proposed to buy the metal flow engineering firm in a cash-and-stock bid

• British American Tobacco slipped 1.7% after warning its annual growth is likely to come in at the lower end of its forecast range

• Close Brothers jumped 11.2% after the lender reported annual adjusted operating profit of £120.3 million ($159.08 million), ahead of a company-compiled consensus of £111 million

Economic Data and Outlook

• On the data front, British shop price inflation slowed slightly in September despite cost pressures on retailers from the Iran ‌war, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium, prompting calls for greater government support

• Investors are also awaiting second-quarter GDP data due later this week for clues on the health of the UK economy

Currency and Reporting Notes

($1 = 0.7562 pounds)

(Reportng by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • AstraZeneca’s $2 billion move into Summit Therapeutics lifted pharma sector ~1.5%, pushing AstraZeneca shares to a two‑month high and contributing to FTSE 100's 0.34% rise. (boursorama.com)
  • Industrial metals rebounded (~1.3%), aiding miners like Glencore and Anglo American (up ~1.6%–1.7%), while oil price gains continued to influence bond yields and rate expectations. (marketscreener.com)
  • Notable movers: Vesuvius surged ~21.7% on RHI Magnesita's takeover bid; Close Brothers jumped ~11.2% on stronger‑than‑expected profits; British American Tobacco declined ~1.7% after growth warnings; UK shop‑price inflation slightly eased, and investors await Q2 GDP for further clues. (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose due to gains in pharmaceutical stocks, mainly after AstraZeneca agreed to invest $2 billion in Summit Therapeutics.
What impact did AstraZeneca's investment have on the market?
AstraZeneca's investment boosted the healthcare sector, pushing pharma shares higher and directly lifting the FTSE 100.
How did other sectors perform on the FTSE?
Industrial metals rebounded by 1.3% and miners like Glencore and Anglo American saw gains, while British American Tobacco declined.
What economic data are investors watching this week?
Investors await the UK's second-quarter GDP data and are monitoring British shop price inflation trends.
Which stock had the biggest gain on the FTSE 250?
Vesuvius led the FTSE 250 with a 21.7% surge after RHI Magnesita proposed a cash-and-stock takeover offer.

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