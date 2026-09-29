GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia to cut welfare, education funding in 2027 as war spending soars - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia to cut welfare, education funding in 2027 as war spending soars

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia to Cut Welfare, Education, and Healthcare Funding in 2027 Amid Soaring Military Spending

Russia's 2027 Budget: Military Priorities and Social Spending Cuts

By Darya Korsunskaya

Soaring Military Expenditure

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia will cut funding for welfare, education and healthcare in next year's state budget, in addition to previously announced tax hikes, to help cover soaring military spending, fiscal documents obtained by Reuters showed.

Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion roubles ($202.58 billion) on defence in 2027, around 27% more than the 13.5 trillion roubles originally budgeted and the highest figure since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Impact on Social Policy, Education, and Healthcare

Funding for social policy, which covers items such as state pensions, payments to war veterans and maternity benefits, will shrink by 7% in 2027. Funding for education will fall by 6% and healthcare funding by 6.8%, compared with the initial plan.

Reductions in National Economy and Infrastructure

Spending under the "national economy" section, which includes road construction and other infrastructure projects, as well as subsidies for agriculture and other sectors, will shrink by 7.4% in 2027.

Fiscal Challenges and Budgetary Adjustments

Russia's budget situation has gradually deteriorated throughout the 4-1/2 years of war in Ukraine as the country has had to tap its fiscal reserve fund, increase borrowing and raise taxes to keep up with growing military spending.

Russia is drawing up a three-year budget in an attempt to improve long-term planning, but it has had to revise figures sharply upwards each year and has repeatedly missed its annual deficit targets.

Exclusion of Regional and Municipal Budgets

The federal budget does not incorporate regional and municipal budgets, which account for a significant share of social spending.

Public Reaction and Political Approval

The new tax hikes in the 2027 draft budget, as well as a larger-than-expected increase in utility tariffs planned for next year and announced after this month's parliamentary election, have angered even some Kremlin supporters.

The new State Duma, in which the pro-Kremlin United Russia party will hold a constitutional majority, is expected to approve the new budget, with authorities saying that winning the war in Ukraine takes priority over other needs.

Rising Debt-Servicing Costs

While overall non-military spending is shrinking, the share of debt-servicing costs in the Russian budget is rising due to high interest rates, which the central bank maintains to fight inflation, and increased borrowing plans.

Projected Increase in Debt Costs

The documents show that debt-servicing costs will rise by 21.6% in 2027 compared with the initial plan, reaching 9.4% of total spending in 2027 and increasing further to 10.6% in 2029.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Defense spending for 2027 projected at 17.1 trillion roubles (~$203 billion), up 27% from the original plan—the highest since the war began in 2022; total three‑year defense outlays to reach 50 trillion roubles (defensenews.com).
  • Social policy funding cuts: welfare down 7%, education down 6%, healthcare down 6.8%, national economy/infrastructure down 7.4%, as defense takes priority (defensenews.com).
  • Debt‑servicing costs increase sharply—rising 21.6% in 2027 to 9.4% of total spending and projected to climb to 10.6% by 2029—driven by high interest rates and more borrowing (defensenews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia cutting welfare, education, and healthcare funding in 2027?
Russia is reducing funding for welfare, education, and healthcare to help cover rapidly increasing military expenses related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
How much will Russia spend on defense in 2027?
Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion roubles ($202.58 billion) on defense in 2027, the highest annual figure since the war in Ukraine began.
How much are social policy, education, and healthcare budgets being cut?
Social policy funding will shrink by 7%, education by 6%, and healthcare by 6.8% in 2027 compared to the initial budget plan.
What impact will the budget changes have on Russia's economy?
The cuts to non-military sectors and increased debt servicing costs may strain Russia's economy and reduce support for social programs, while military and debt-related expenditures will rise.
Will Russia's new budget affect utility tariffs and taxes?
Yes, the 2027 budget includes new tax hikes and higher utility tariffs, which have drawn public criticism, even among some Kremlin supporters.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties

UK's Burnham risks reopening Brexit debate with bid to find consensus on EU ties

Image for Belgium to order air defence system from Kongsberg for $1 billion

Belgium to order air defence system from Kongsberg for $1 billion

Image for OpenAI takes on Meta with always-on Dots agent in enterprise AI push

OpenAI takes on Meta with always-on Dots agent in enterprise AI push

Image for BoE's Taylor casts doubt on practicality of single rate hike

BoE's Taylor casts doubt on practicality of single rate hike

Image for Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Soccer-Man City found guilty of all charges of financial rule breaches, Premier League confirms

Image for Emotional Burnham sets out long-term vision to tackle UK’s woes

Emotional Burnham sets out long-term vision to tackle UK’s woes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Explainer-Why is Burnham unwinding the UK's 'triple lock' state pension pledge?
Explainer-Why is Burnham unwinding the UK's 'triple lock' state pension pledge?
Image for BoE's Taylor says January wage settlement survey will be key
BoE's Taylor says January wage settlement survey will be key
Image for Soccer-Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches
Soccer-Man City surprised after Premier League confirm findings of serious financial breaches
Image for FTSE 100 hits two-week low as energy stocks slide
FTSE 100 hits two-week low as energy stocks slide
Image for Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage
Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage
Image for Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech
Factbox-UK's Burnham pledges action on social care, EU relations in conference speech
Image for Exclusive-Anthropic says rogue AI agents pose uncertain legal risk for the company
Exclusive-Anthropic says rogue AI agents pose uncertain legal risk for the company
Image for Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say
Berlin expects UniCredit commitments on Commerzbank, sources say
Image for British Museum's 'Korea' exhibition presents country's heritage beyond pop culture
British Museum's 'Korea' exhibition presents country's heritage beyond pop culture
Image for Bank of England's Taylor views case for rate hike as 'not compelling'
Bank of England's Taylor views case for rate hike as 'not compelling'
Image for BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027
BP appoints Ben Monaghan as M&A chief from early 2027
Image for European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal
European telcos may get more time to phase out high-risk suppliers under EU proposal
View All Finance Posts