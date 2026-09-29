GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Carmaker Stellantis to pause production at French factories over battery shortage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Stellantis to Pause Output at Three French Factories Amid Battery Shortage

Production Suspension Details and Impact

Overview of the Production Pause

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Stellantis will pause production at three of its French factories for at least a week, the automaker said on Tuesday, due partly to a shortage of batteries for electric vehicles made at the plants.

Factory Shutdown Schedule

Sochaux Factory

The factory in Sochaux in eastern France will shut from October 23 to 30 because of a battery shortage for long-range versions of EVs, the company said in a statement.

Reason for Sochaux Shutdown

"Demand for these versions is strong — particularly among fleet customers — and continues to exceed current supply capabilities. Against this backdrop, we are temporarily adjusting our production schedule to remain aligned with market needs and avoid building up vehicle inventory that does not match customer demand," Stellantis said, adding that it was a one-off measure.

Rennes and Mulhouse Factories

The Rennes factory will also close from October 22 to 30 for the same reason, with the situation particularly affecting the Citroën C5 Aircross, while the Mulhouse plant will halt production from October 15 to 30.

Communication to Employees

Factory employees were informed of the suspensions earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk and Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Patton in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Sochaux plant will shut from October 23 to 30 because of insufficient long‑range EV batteries for Peugeot e‑3008/e‑5008 models.
  • The Rennes factory is set to close from October 22 to 30; the Citroën C5 Aircross long‑range versions are especially impacted.
  • Mulhouse will halt production from October 15 to 30 due to similar battery supply constraints.
  • The battery shortage stems from capacity limits and production issues at ACC’s French battery operations, ACC being a joint venture of Stellantis, TotalEnergies and Mercedes‑Benz.
  • Stellantis is reprioritizing production to align supply with high demand and avoid inventory mismatches amid EV supply chain challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Stellantis halting production at its French factories?
Stellantis is pausing production due to a shortage of batteries for electric vehicles, particularly long-range versions.
Which Stellantis factories in France are affected by the production pause?
The affected factories are in Sochaux, Rennes, and Mulhouse.
How long will the production halt at Stellantis French plants last?
The production pause will last at least a week, with specific dates varying by factory.
What vehicles are most affected by the battery shortage at Stellantis factories?
The Citroën C5 Aircross is particularly affected by the battery shortage at the Rennes factory.
How has Stellantis informed employees about the production suspensions?
Factory employees were informed about the production suspensions on Tuesday.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bank of England's Taylor says case for rate hike 'not compelling'

Bank of England's Taylor says case for rate hike 'not compelling'

Image for Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old accepts offer to return home

Spain proposes ban on evictions as ousted 87-year-old accepts offer to return home

Image for Romanian court rules to detain pro-Russian former presidential candidate pending fraud probe

Romanian court rules to detain pro-Russian former presidential candidate pending fraud probe

Image for Burnham vows to tackle Britain's deepest issues, appeals for time

Burnham vows to tackle Britain's deepest issues, appeals for time

Image for Exxon veteran Liam Mallon joins TMC board ahead of seabed mining push

Exxon veteran Liam Mallon joins TMC board ahead of seabed mining push

Image for ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report

ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system
UK PM Burnham wants to scrap first past the post electoral system
Image for EU eyes methane law delay, IEA to discuss oil stock releases if needed
EU eyes methane law delay, IEA to discuss oil stock releases if needed
Image for BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade
BAT predicts fast growth in smoking alternatives for the next decade
Image for EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion
EU Commission floats new safeguards as bloc considers expansion
Image for Airbus flies A350F freighter in challenge to Boeing
Airbus flies A350F freighter in challenge to Boeing
Image for Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations
Anthropic's IPO prospectus sharpens focus on AI valuations
Image for 'Let them be scared': Moscow sends EU message with widening corporate crackdown
'Let them be scared': Moscow sends EU message with widening corporate crackdown
Image for UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030
UK's Burnham says pension triple lock to be adjusted in 2030
Image for Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
Google challenges EU orders to open up to AI, search-engine rivals
Image for Iranians stagger under soaring costs of seven months of war
Iranians stagger under soaring costs of seven months of war
Image for UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies
UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies
Image for EIB and BNP Paribas sign €700 million grid guarantee deal
EIB and BNP Paribas sign €700 million grid guarantee deal
View All Finance Posts