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Farage's Reform UK admits failings over donations but denies breaking law - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Farage's Reform UK admits failings over donations but denies breaking law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Reform UK Addresses Donation Issues, Denies Breach of Electoral Law Amid Investigation

By William James

Reform UK's Response to Donation Allegations and Internal Investigation

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nigel Farage's Reform UK on Wednesday acknowledged failings in the way the party had handled prospective donations and pledged to tighten its rules on dealing with donors, but it said allegations it had broken electoral law were unfounded.

Summary of Allegations and Internal Findings

Reform UK published the results of an internal investigation into allegations, aired in an undercover documentary, that officials had arranged for a foreign donor to pay for political polling and also discussed arranging a large donation with a man they believed to be a foreign national.

Police are still investigating those allegations, including whether Reform breached laws which ban accepting money from foreign sources. Police are also looking at other accusations about the party's finances, all of which Reform denies.

Reform's investigation concluded that no laws were broken in relation to the footage — consistent with the party's original response to the documentary, which was aired on the eve of its annual conference in September.

Criticism of Party Conduct

But the report said it had "found conduct which deserves criticism", referring to the way potential donations had been described, whether those soliciting them had been truthful, and the failure to provide full information to party officials.

Weaknesses in Party Arrangements

The investigation also said it had "found weaknesses in the party’s arrangements which allowed a sustained deception to reach the top of the party without anyone asking the questions that would have exposed it, and it has set out how those weaknesses are to be closed."

Tighter Party Rules and Future Actions

TIGHTER PARTY RULES NEEDED, REFORM SAYS

Reform has fallen behind the governing Labour Party in recent opinion polls. The country's next election is due in 2029.

Leadership and Political Context

But with Labour struggling to improve living standards and stop illegal migration, Reform's leader Farage is still seen as a possible future prime minister promising anti-immigration policies and sweeping economic change.

Actions Taken After Allegations

Shortly after the original allegations, which were broadcast by Channel 4 and compiled by investigative group Verbatim, head of policy James Orr and Farage's right-hand man Dan Jukes stood down pending the results of the investigation.

Wednesday's report said Jukes had been acting independently in his capacity as a contractor with several other clients when he commissioned the polling.

It also said the separate larger donation had not happened and no arrangement was made with the man, who was an actor posing as a wealthy US donor.

Recommendations for Transparency and Record-Keeping

Nevertheless, on the commissioning of polls it recommended contractors should adhere to formal transparency requirements and tighter record-keeping requirements in order to separate their party work from other work.

Stricter Rules for Donor Disclosure

On the broader donation process, it promised to impose stricter rules on disclosing potential donations to the party treasurer and on the distribution of written guidance on how to properly court donors.

The report said that guidance should include: "That no arrangement is to be described as discreet, off the record, or outside public view; that the regulator is not to be disparaged; that the party’s procedures for checking donors are to be described to every prospective donor at the outset."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Internal investigation found no laws broken but identified serious procedural weaknesses in handling potential donations, prompting reform of transparency and record‑keeping measures, including ‘Know Your Donor’ enhancements.
  • The party denies the allegations of illegal conduct, with police investigations ongoing into whether foreign funding rules were breached.
  • The broader UK political context is tightening: new rules on donations from overseas electors, corporate eligibility and ‘foreign money’ loopholes are being enacted — reinforcing the sensitivity around Reform UK’s scandal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Reform UK's internal investigation find regarding donation handling?
The investigation found no laws were broken but criticized how potential donations were described and noted weaknesses in internal processes.
Are police still investigating Reform UK's finances?
Yes, police are still investigating allegations about the party's finances, though Reform UK denies all accusations.
What changes has Reform UK promised to make in response to the findings?
Reform UK pledged to tighten transparency and record-keeping requirements, improve guidance for handling donations, and ensure better disclosure to party officials.
Did Reform UK accept any donations from foreign nationals?
The report states no arrangement was made with potential foreign donors, and the incident involved an actor posing as a US donor.
What led to head of policy James Orr and Dan Jukes stepping down?
They stood down after the original allegations surfaced, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

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