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Canada's Weston family buys pharmacy chain Boots for $8.9 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canada's Weston family buys pharmacy chain Boots for $8.9 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Weston Family Acquires British Pharmacy Chain Boots for $8.9 Billion

Acquisition Details and Background

Wittington Investments Announces Agreement

Oct 7(Reuters) - Wittington Investments, the holding company of the Weston family, said on Wednesday it agreed to buy British pharmacy chain Boots for $8.9 billion.

Reporting and Sources

Journalist Information

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition would be conducted by Wittington Investments, a private holding company, meaning Boots’ performance won’t appear on publicly traded entities like Loblaw or George Weston Limited (money.ca).
  • Boots operates around 1,800 stores across the UK and employs about 51,000 people—a significant retail footprint returning to Weston family ownership (theguardian.com).
  • This purchase follows Sycamore Partners’ acquisition of Boots via its Walgreens Boots Alliance takeover, and would mark Canada’s Weston family’s re‑entry into UK retail after selling Selfridges in 2022 (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired British pharmacy chain Boots?
The Weston family, through Wittington Investments, acquired Boots.
How much did the Weston family pay for Boots?
The Weston family agreed to buy Boots for $8.9 billion.
Which company represented the Weston family in the acquisition?
Wittington Investments represented the Weston family.
When was the Boots acquisition announced?
The agreement to acquire Boots was announced on October 7.

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