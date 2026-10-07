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Bezos quip, Ive design shaped Ferrari's Luce EV, Elkann says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bezos quip, Ive design shaped Ferrari's Luce EV, Elkann says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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How Bezos and Jony Ive Shaped Ferrari’s Debated Luce Electric Vehicle

The Genesis and Impact of Ferrari's Luce Electric Vehicle

By Giulio Piovaccari

Origins: A Walk with Bezos Sparks Innovation

TURIN, Italy, Oct 7 (Reuters) - When John Elkann first started thinking seriously about an electric Ferrari a decade ago, the prompt came from an unlikely source: a walk with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Ferrari chairman said on Wednesday.

That conversation eventually led to the Ferrari Luce, the luxury carmaker's first fully electric model, unveiled in May and created in partnership with former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his LoveFrom team.

Design Collaboration: Jony Ive and LoveFrom’s Approach

But the result was also a car that sparked fierce debate, prompting social media mockery and criticism for its unconventional styling, while some investors questioned Ferrari's gamble on electrification.

Vision for the Future

"This is something that we believe is important for the future of Ferrari ... not to just recycle history, but to create the future," Ive said of the project as he joined Elkann at a panel discussion at the Wave technology conference in Turin. 

Immersion in Ferrari’s Heritage

Ive described a project that began not with sketches but with understanding Ferrari itself.

"We spent really the best part of a year researching and trying to learn," he said, explaining that LoveFrom immersed itself in Ferrari's history and culture before starting work on the vehicle. Teams in California and at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters in northern Italy then spent five years developing the project together.

Rejecting Industry Trends

With Luce, Ive, who helped create some of Apple's most iconic products, sought to reject some industry trends, including the predominance of touchscreens and digital controls.

Physical Controls Over Touchscreens

"Touch, as the primary interface, shouldn't be in a car," he said. "There's a price you pay ... you're disconnected as a physical being from the object." 

The Luce relies heavily on physical controls and tactile feedback designed to create a more direct relationship between driver and machine.

Public Reaction and Investor Debate

SEEING IS BELIEVING

"We weren't in any way intending to do a controversial Ferrari," Elkann said at the conference, organised by Vento, the venture capital arm of Agnelli family holding group Exor, which controls Ferrari. 

"What is important is how much that touches your conviction. What it did is that it made our conviction very strong."

Changing Perceptions

But both Ive and Elkann, who is also Exor CEO, said seeing the Luce in person often changed perceptions compared with the initial response to images.

"I've never known such a massive change that seems to occur when you see it," Ive said.

The Bezos Influence Revisited

With a Luce on display at Wednesday's event, drawing long queues of visitors eager to judge Ferrari's most debated new model for themselves, Elkann recalled that a July 2016 conversation with Bezos helped convince him Ferrari needed to think seriously about electric vehicles.

Bezos told him: "I don't know anything about cars, but I really know a lot about innovation. And I think that you need to really think hard about building an electric vehicle," Elkann said.

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The idea for a fully electric Ferrari began in July 2016 when Jeff Bezos advised John Elkann to consider an EV—a suggestion that sparked five years of development culminating in the Luce (ansa.it).
  • Ferrari Luce, unveiled in May 2026, delivers up to 1,050 hp from four in‑wheel motors, a 122 kWh battery, 0‑100 km/h in 2.5 sec, and a WLTP‑estimated range of around 530 km (macrumors.com).
  • Designed with LoveFrom (Jony Ive, Marc Newson), the Luce rejects touchscreen dominance in favor of physical, tactile controls—an unusual but intentional shift toward driver‑machine connection despite polarized reaction to its styling (macrumors.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What inspired the creation of Ferrari's Luce electric vehicle?
A 2016 conversation between John Elkann and Jeff Bezos prompted Ferrari to seriously consider developing an electric vehicle, leading to the creation of the Luce.
Who designed the Ferrari Luce EV?
The Ferrari Luce EV was designed by Jony Ive, former Apple design chief, and his LoveFrom team.
What are the key features of the Ferrari Luce?
The Luce relies on physical controls and tactile feedback, moving away from predominant digital interfaces and touchscreens in cars.
How has the public responded to the Ferrari Luce?
The Luce sparked fierce debate, social media mockery, and criticism for its unconventional styling, but reactions are often more positive upon seeing it in person.
Why did Ferrari choose to develop an electric vehicle?
Ferrari leaders, influenced by innovation conversations, viewed EV development as essential to shaping Ferrari's future rather than just recycling its history.

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