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Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Core Stack, Green Arrow plan €1 billion Italian data centre project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Core Stack and Green Arrow Capital Plan €1 Billion Italian Data Centre Investment

Major Investment in Italian Data Centre Infrastructure

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Core Stack, Lazzari Group's digital infrastructure business, and Green Arrow Capital will invest more than €1 billion ($1.12 billion) over the next four years to build 13 mid-size data centres in Italy, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Renewable Energy and Sustainability

• The medium-sized data centres will be powered by renewable energy generated on-site.

Project Timeline and Locations

Initial Sites and Permitting

• The companies said they expect to receive the required permits for the first two sites in the provinces of Cremona and Verona by the end of 2027 with operations due to launch in the first quarter of 2028.

Expansion to Other Regions

• Following the more advanced projects in Italy's north and northeast, focus will move to the centre-south, the companies said.

Supply Chain and Local Impact

Italian Supply Chain

• Development of the data centres will rely on an entirely Italian supply chain, they said.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Uras; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • A €1 billion joint‑venture plans 13 mid‑size data centres powered by on‑site renewables across Italy over four years (Reuters, DatacenterDynamics) (datacenterdynamics.com)
  • Permits for the first two brownfield sites in Cremona and Verona are expected by end‑2027, with operations due Q1 2028; thereafter focus shifts from North/Northeast to Centre‑South (Reuters, FinanceCommunity) (financecommunity.it)
  • The data centres will be powered by on‑site renewable energy and built via an entirely Italian supply chain, involving partners like VEM Sistemi, Lombardini22, MCA – Mario Cucinella Architects (FinanceCommunity) (financecommunity.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Core Stack and Green Arrow Capital invest in Italian data centres?
They will invest more than €1 billion over the next four years to build 13 mid-size data centres in Italy.
What makes these Italian data centres environmentally friendly?
The data centres will be powered by renewable energy generated on-site.
Where will the first data centre sites be located?
The first two sites are planned for the provinces of Cremona and Verona.
When are the first Italian data centres expected to become operational?
Operations are due to launch in the first quarter of 2028, pending permit approval by the end of 2027.
Will the development use a local supply chain?
Yes, the development of the data centres will rely on an entirely Italian supply chain.

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