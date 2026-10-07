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Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Schroeder Applauded as He Visits Moscow Hyperglobus in New Board Role

Schroeder's Visit and Board Appointment at Hyperglobus

Warm Reception at Moscow Hyperglobus Store

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who recently joined the supervisory board of Russian supermarket chain Hyperglobus, visited one of its Moscow stores on Wednesday and was greeted with applause from employees, Russian TV footage showed.

Controversy Surrounding Schroeder's Russian Ties

Criticism in Germany

Schroeder has faced criticism, notably in Germany, over his links to Russian business and President Vladimir Putin, ties that have persisted despite Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent waves of Western sanctions.

Background of Hyperglobus and Board Appointment

Hyperglobus was spun off Germany's Globus Holding last year. It announced Schroeder's board appointment last week.

Details of the Store Visit

Staff Reaction and Schroeder's Remarks

The former chancellor smiled broadly as staff broke into sustained applause after he entered the store, the footage from Russian TV channel RBC showed.

Schroeder's Statement

"I’m very pleased to be here, to see this wonderful hypermarket, to see the results of your work and to meet you, my wonderful colleagues," RBC quoted him as saying.

Confirmation from Hyperglobus

The Russian retailer confirmed Schroeder visited a supermarket on the western outskirts of Moscow.  

Schroeder's Relationship with Russia

History with Putin and Russian State Companies

Schroeder formed a close relationship with Putin while serving as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, and he later worked for Russian state companies.

Context of the Appointment

His appointment to the Hyperglobus board comes as Russia singles out European firms in a fresh drive to strip foreign owners of the right to manage their Russian assets. 

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Reuters bureau; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Schroeder’s appointment comes amid heightened scrutiny due to his longstanding ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin, extending prior roles in Rosneft and Nord Stream projects (marketscreener.com).
  • Hyperglobus has operated independently of Germany’s Globus Holding since January 2025, when it was fully spun off; it retains the Globus brand in Russia (marketscreener.com).
  • His board role follows Moscow’s increased pressure on foreign-owned businesses—illustrated by the temporary administration of Metro’s Russian assets—a broader effort to insulate domestic operations from foreign influence (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Gerhard Schroeder and what new role did he take?
Gerhard Schroeder, former German Chancellor, has joined the supervisory board of Russian supermarket chain Hyperglobus.
How was Schroeder received at the Hyperglobus store in Moscow?
Schroeder was greeted with applause from employees during his store visit in Moscow.
Why has Schroeder faced criticism for his new board role?
He has faced criticism due to his ties with Russian business and President Putin amid Russia's pressures on European business owners.
What is Hyperglobus and what changes has it undergone?
Hyperglobus is a Russian supermarket chain, spun off from Germany's Globus Holding in 2022.
What is the context of German-Russian business ties in this situation?
Despite Western sanctions after Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, Schroeder's links to Russian businesses have persisted, leading to scrutiny.

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