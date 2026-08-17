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Irish police say deadly motorway stunts being staged for 'social media likes'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Irish Police Warn: Fatal Motorway Stunts for Social Media Likes on the Rise

Recent Incidents and Police Warnings

Deadly Crashes Near Dublin

DUBLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ireland's police chief has warned that some young people are driving the wrong way on the motorway "for social media likes" following two head-on crashes near Dublin in recent weeks.

The warning by the head of the Irish police force, Justin Kelly, came after five male teenagers died in a crash early on Sunday, seriously injuring three women and a child in another car who were travelling to Dublin Airport.

The teenagers were driving south on the northbound side of a motorway southwest of Dublin, police said.

Motivation Behind the Reckless Behavior

"What makes this reckless behaviour even more appalling is that in some cases it is being done for social media likes," Kelly said in a statement about the incident.

Police Response and Challenges

Standard Police Procedures

It is standard practice for police not to pursue a car driving on the wrong side of a motorway due to the risk to other drivers, said the head of the Garda Representative Association, which represents police officers.

Escalation Among Young Drivers

Competitive and Dangerous Trends

The association's vice president, John Joe O'Connell, told RTE radio on Monday that teenage boys and men were trying to outdo each other by "engaging in a pursuit and heading the wrong way down a dual carriageway or motorway and videoing this for likes".

Other Recent Incidents

Nine people were hurt earlier in August when eight youths hit a car while driving the wrong way on Dublin's main ring road, police said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Young people driving the wrong way on motorways, allegedly for ‘social media likes,’ resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries.
  • Police avoid pursuits in such cases due to extreme danger, making it a misuse tactic by offenders.
  • Public outrage and calls for stronger deterrents and motorway safety improvements are mounting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Irish teenagers driving the wrong way on motorways?
Some teenagers are driving the wrong way on motorways and filming the stunts to gain social media likes, according to Irish police.
What recent incidents have occurred involving motorway stunts in Ireland?
Two head-on crashes near Dublin resulted in five teenage deaths and multiple injuries among other motorists in August.
What is the police response to wrong-way driving stunts in Ireland?
Police generally do not pursue cars driving the wrong way on motorways due to risks for other drivers.
How are these dangerous stunts being shared?
Participants are recording and sharing the stunts on social media platforms to gain likes and attention.
Who is warning the public about these behaviours?
Irish police chief Justin Kelly and the Garda Representative Association have both issued warnings after recent fatal crashes.

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