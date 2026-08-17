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Suspected gang leader's mother-in-law and sister killed in drug-related shooting in Spain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Suspected Gang Leader's Family Killed in Drug-Related Shooting in Spain

Details of the Deadly Shooting Incident

Victims and Injuries

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A suspected gang leader's mother-in-law, his pregnant sister and a teenager were killed in a drug-related shooting in southern Spain, police said on Monday. 

The alleged gang leader's 18-year-old nephew was seriously wounded in the shooting on Sunday night and another person was slightly injured, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil police force said.

Investigation and Police Response

The triple homicide is being investigated by police as a settling of scores between rival drug-trafficking gangs in the El Rocio neighbourhood of Isla Cristina, a coastal town 7.5 km (4.7 miles) from the border with Portugal.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for an attacker who used a long-barrelled gun, the spokesperson said.

Background on the Victims and Gangs Involved

The women killed were the 62-year-old mother-in-law and 39-year-old sister of suspected gang leader "El Baba", whose 18-year-old nephew was seriously wounded, the spokesperson said. 

The third person killed, a boy of 16, had no relation to the family, and police did not give the age or gender of the person who was lightly injured.

Gang Feuds and Escalating Violence

The so-called Baba Clan has feuded with rival families such as the "Moriña Clan", and violence between them escalated after a deadly shooting in 2024. El Baba was arrested weeks later in northern Spain and remains in pre-trial detention, according to local media.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Victims include the 62‑year‑old mother‑in‑law and 39‑year‑old pregnant sister of suspected gang leader “El Baba,” plus an unrelated 16‑year‑old boy; an 18‑year‑old nephew was seriously injured, and another person sustained minor injuries. (elpais.com)
  • Police characterize the shooting as a gangland settling of scores between the Baba Clan and rival groups like the Moriña Clan, with no arrests yet and a suspect still at large wielding a long‑barrelled gun. (elpais.com)
  • The violence occurs against the backdrop of intensified narcotics activity and law enforcement operations in the Huelva coast region—evidenced by recent seizures of 1,000 kg of hashish in Isla Cristina and broader anti‑drug crackdowns in the area. (huelvainformacion.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims in the Isla Cristina shooting?
The victims included a suspected gang leader's mother-in-law, his pregnant sister, and a 16-year-old boy.
Where did the shooting take place?
The shooting occurred in the El Rocio neighbourhood of Isla Cristina, a coastal town in southern Spain near the Portugal border.
What is the suspected motive for the shooting?
Police believe the shooting was a settling of scores between rival drug-trafficking gangs.
Who is 'El Baba'?
'El Baba' is the alleged gang leader whose family members were victims in the shooting. He is in pre-trial detention.
Have any arrests been made in connection with the shooting?
No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspected attacker.

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