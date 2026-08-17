Suspected Gang Leader's Family Killed in Drug-Related Shooting in Spain

Details of the Deadly Shooting Incident

Victims and Injuries

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A suspected gang leader's mother-in-law, his pregnant sister and a teenager were killed in a drug-related shooting in southern Spain, police said on Monday.

The alleged gang leader's 18-year-old nephew was seriously wounded in the shooting on Sunday night and another person was slightly injured, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil police force said.

Investigation and Police Response

The triple homicide is being investigated by police as a settling of scores between rival drug-trafficking gangs in the El Rocio neighbourhood of Isla Cristina, a coastal town 7.5 km (4.7 miles) from the border with Portugal.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for an attacker who used a long-barrelled gun, the spokesperson said.

Background on the Victims and Gangs Involved

The women killed were the 62-year-old mother-in-law and 39-year-old sister of suspected gang leader "El Baba", whose 18-year-old nephew was seriously wounded, the spokesperson said.

The third person killed, a boy of 16, had no relation to the family, and police did not give the age or gender of the person who was lightly injured.

Gang Feuds and Escalating Violence

The so-called Baba Clan has feuded with rival families such as the "Moriña Clan", and violence between them escalated after a deadly shooting in 2024. El Baba was arrested weeks later in northern Spain and remains in pre-trial detention, according to local media.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Timothy Heritage)