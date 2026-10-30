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Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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German Inflation Slips in Key States in October 2023, Hinting at National Fall

Key Developments in German and Euro Zone Inflation

State-Level Inflation Trends in Germany

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Inflation fell in several key German states in October, preliminary data showed on Friday, suggesting Germany's national inflation rate could also decrease this month.

Inflation Rates by State

• In Bavaria, the inflation rate fell to 2.8% in October from 3.2% in September. In North Rhine-Westphalia it dipped to 2.7% from 3.3%, while in Lower Saxony it fell to 2.9% from 3.3%. Baden-Wuerttemberg saw a 0.3 percentage point fall to 2.6% while in Saxony the inflation rate remained at 2.8%.

Factors Influencing Inflation

Impact of Energy Prices and Geopolitical Events

• The war in Iran has pushed up energy prices in recent months, and the German government currently expects inflation to reach 2.7% this year and 3.0% in 2027.

National and Euro Zone Inflation Outlook

Forecasts for Germany

• Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting a harmonised national inflation rate in Germany - the euro zone's largest economy - of 3.1% in October, down from 3.3% in the previous month. National figures will be released later on Friday.

Euro Zone Inflation Expectations

• The German data comes ahead of the euro zone inflation release on Wednesday. Inflation in the bloc is expected to come in at 3.9% in October, slightly above September's 3.8%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

European Central Bank Policy Response

Interest Rate Decisions

• The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on Thursday but clearly hinted at another hike in December, with a warning that high and rising energy costs were fuelling inflation risks.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • October inflation rates dropped in Bavaria (to ~2.8%), North Rhine‑Westphalia (~2.7%), Lower Saxony (~2.9%), and Baden‑Württemberg (~2.6%), signaling a possible national easing of inflation. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • The preliminary harmonised national inflation for Germany is expected around 3.3% year‑on‑year in October, down from September’s 3.3% but modestly below consensus forecasts (~3.1%) — pointing toward mild disinflation. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • However, surging energy prices tied to the Iran war continue to pressure inflation, prompting the ECB to hold rates steady now but signal a likely December hike — potentially raising the deposit rate to ~2.75%. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did inflation drop in Bavaria in October 2023?
Inflation in Bavaria fell to 2.8% in October 2023 from 3.2% in September.
How have energy prices affected German inflation?
The war in Iran has pushed up energy prices, contributing to elevated inflation in Germany in recent months.
What was the European Central Bank's recent decision regarding interest rates?
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged but indicated a possible hike in December due to rising inflation risks.
When will the national German inflation figures be released?
National German inflation figures are expected to be released later on Friday.

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