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UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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UniCredit Pledges Increased Financing to German Corporates Amid Commerzbank Deal

UniCredit's Commitment to German Mittelstand and the Commerzbank Takeover

Background and Concerns Over the Takeover

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit on Friday said it was committed to financing Germany's medium-sized Mittelstand companies, seeking to allay concerns as it aims for a deal to take over Commerzbank.

• During UniCredit's two-year effort to take over Commerzbank, some German corporations, bankers and politicians have worried that UniCredit would turn its back on German companies in the event of a takeover.

UniCredit's Assurance to Corporate Clients

• "We will strengthen our support for corporate clients, building on and further developing the existing networks and relationships of HVB and Commerzbank. We will increase our capacity to finance corporate growth," UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said in a statement.

Commerzbank's Response and Future Outlook

• Commerzbank said in response that it welcomed UniCredit's commitment.

• UniCredit pledged more financing to corporates to help them with strategic investments, transformation, acquisitions and growth.

Shifting Attitudes Among Stakeholders

• After months of resistance, German government officials and Commerzbank executives have softened their stance on a potential deal after UniCredit amassed a stake of nearly 50%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine and Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit committed to strengthening support for Mittelstand corporate clients by expanding financing capacity and leveraging existing networks of HVB and Commerzbank, according to CEO Andrea Orcel. (bundesregierung.de)
  • The German government, long resistant, has softened its stance after UniCredit amassed almost 50% of Commerzbank voting rights. Officials continue to emphasize preservation of Mittelstand financing, the Frankfurt listing, and employee interests. (tagesschau.de)
  • Commerzbank welcomed UniCredit’s pledge, affirming its crucial role as a leading Mittelstand financier and its ongoing standalone strategy under the Momentum 2030 plan. (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What commitment has UniCredit made regarding German companies?
UniCredit has pledged to strengthen its financing for Germany's medium-sized Mittelstand companies as part of its plan to take over Commerzbank.
Why are there concerns about UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank?
Some German corporations, bankers, and politicians worry that UniCredit might reduce support for German companies after the takeover.
How does Commerzbank respond to UniCredit's statement?
Commerzbank welcomed UniCredit's commitment to continue supporting German corporates.
What specific support is UniCredit offering to German corporates?
UniCredit is offering increased financing to help with strategic investments, transformation, acquisitions, and growth.
Has the attitude of German officials towards the takeover changed?
Yes, after UniCredit gained a significant stake, German officials and Commerzbank executives have softened their stance on a potential deal.

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