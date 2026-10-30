GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Energy European Economy

Germany Denies Unfounded Italian Accusations in European Gas Storage Dispute

Background and Responses to European Gas Storage Concerns

Germany's Rebuttal to Italian Claims

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday pushed back against accusations from Italy that it failed to fill its gas stores ahead of winter in order to reduce costs for its gas import companies to prepare them for privatisation, calling such claims "unfounded". 

European Energy Crisis and Price Surge

Governments across Europe are grappling with how to shield consumers from rising energy costs and higher inflation as the wars in Iran, Ukraine and Yemen send oil and natural gas prices soaring. Prices are now around three times higher than before the Iran war started in late February.

Italy's Gas Storage Efforts

An Italian official on Thursday said Rome had spent hundreds of millions of euros to fill its gas storage ahead of winter.

Germany's Energy Policy and Privatisation

Focus on Uniper and SEFE

Germany has delayed stockbuilding while focusing on the privatisation of its energy groups Uniper and SEFE, key players in the storage-filling process, an energy analyst said, speaking at the same conference. 

Official German Statements

"We firmly reject the allegation that the procurement and storage of natural gas by SEFE drives up European gas prices," said a spokesperson for the German economy and energy ministry.

"The claim that Germany neglected to fill storage facilities during the privatization of SEFE and Uniper is unfounded."

SEFE's Sourcing Strategy

SEFE was directed to source volumes from outside the EU whenever possible, the spokesperson said. "Consequently, the impact on the European market and on gas prices is minimized."

European Gas Storage Levels and Alternatives

European gas storage levels were sufficient, the spokesperson said, even in the event of an exceptionally cold winter.

"While gas storage facilities are certainly important, Germany and the EU have access to alternatives, such as LNG and pipeline imports, as well as a highly integrated and well-developed gas network."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany denies allegations that it neglected gas storage to favour private energy firm interests during Uniper and SEFE’s privatisation.
  • As of late October 2026, Germany’s storage stood at around 61–62%, well below Italy’s ~91% and the EU average of ~75%, fueling Italy’s criticism and market concerns (live.euronext.com).
  • EU‑wide storage is at historically low levels (~72–75%), prompting reliance on LNG, pipeline diversity, and infrastructure flexibility to ensure winter supply despite tight margins (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Italy make against Germany regarding gas storage?
Italy accused Germany of failing to fill its gas stores ahead of winter in order to reduce costs for its gas import companies preparing for privatization.
Why did Germany delay stockbuilding of gas storage?
Germany focused on the privatization of its energy groups Uniper and SEFE, which delayed the filling of gas storage.
How did Germany respond to Italy's accusations?
Germany firmly rejected Italy's claims as unfounded and stated that procurement and storage by SEFE do not drive up European gas prices.
Are European gas storage levels sufficient for winter?
According to a German spokesperson, European gas storage levels are sufficient, even if the winter is exceptionally cold.
What alternatives do Germany and the EU have for natural gas?
Germany and the EU can access alternatives such as LNG, pipeline imports, and a highly integrated gas network.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027

Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027

Image for China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

Image for UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank

UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank

Image for TotalEnergies to cut diesel prices in France ahead of state stocks release

TotalEnergies to cut diesel prices in France ahead of state stocks release

Image for Italy's economy flat in third quarter, misses forecast

Italy's economy flat in third quarter, misses forecast

Image for Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey

Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands
Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands
Image for More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says
More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says
Image for VW suspends development of new Golf at main plant under cost pressure, memo shows
VW suspends development of new Golf at main plant under cost pressure, memo shows
Image for FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
Image for Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Image for Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Image for German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
Image for Euro zone growth beats projections again
Euro zone growth beats projections again
Image for How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
Image for How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
Image for Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall
Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall
Image for German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows
German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows
View All Finance Posts