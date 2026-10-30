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TotalEnergies to cut diesel prices in France ahead of state stocks release

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy

TotalEnergies to Lower Diesel Prices Across France as State Releases Fuel Stocks

TotalEnergies' Diesel Price Reduction and Government Measures

By Dimitri Rhodes

Details of the Price Cut

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies will cut diesel prices to €2.15 ($2.40) a litre in around 700 gas stations across France on Saturday, it said, about 9% lower than the current national average, as it continues to undercut competitors at a time of near-record fuel prices. 

Government Action: Release of Strategic Fuel Reserves

The lower offer comes a day before France releases 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic reserves to help reduce fuel prices that have been a major trigger for protests across the country this month. 

Public Response and Planned Demonstrations

Further demonstrations are planned for Saturday and next week, despite government measures to ease concerns around soaring living costs.

TotalEnergies' Market Position and Pricing Strategy

Paris-headquartered TotalEnergies said it is passing on the savings from the fuel stocks ahead of their release in its 705 Access stations, which account for 60% of its fuel sales in France. The company says it supplies about 25% of the fuel sold in France.

It said it will also maintain a nationwide diesel price cap of €2.25 per litre.

Diesel Price Trends in France

Diesel prices in France reached record levels in September, averaging above €2.39 per litre, and were around €2.35 per litre on October 26, according to government data published by research platform Global Petrol Prices.

Political Debate and Company Response

Some French lawmakers have criticised TotalEnergies for huge profits generated since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, prompting a heated debate in parliament on Wednesday on whether it should face higher taxes.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne has said the group's lower fuel prices, offered since the start of the war, are benefiting French consumers.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka, Dominique Patton and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies is passing on savings from strategic reserve-accessed diesel, offering it at €2.15/litre in ~705 Access stations starting October 31; maintains a €2.25/litre nationwide cap (totalenergies.com)
  • France will release 10 million barrels of diesel from strategic reserves from November 1, aiming to reduce pump prices by €0.12–€0.18/litre (presse.economie.gouv.fr)
  • Diesel prices in France reached record highs in September (€2.38–€2.41/litre) and averaged ~€2.35 by late October, making this price cut timely amid ongoing protests over high fuel costs (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is TotalEnergies cutting diesel prices in France?
TotalEnergies is reducing diesel prices to €2.15 per litre to undercut competitors and pass on savings from the upcoming release of state strategic fuel reserves.
When will the new diesel price take effect at TotalEnergies stations?
The new diesel price of €2.15 per litre will be available at around 700 TotalEnergies stations across France starting Saturday.
How does the new diesel price compare to the current national average in France?
The new price is about 9% lower than the current national average, which was around €2.35 per litre on October 26.
What is the role of France's strategic fuel reserves in reducing diesel prices?
France is releasing 10 million barrels of diesel from its strategic reserves to help bring down fuel prices and ease public concerns over rising living costs.
How much of the French fuel market does TotalEnergies supply?
TotalEnergies supplies about 25% of all fuel sold in France and operates 705 Access stations, accounting for 60% of its national fuel sales.

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