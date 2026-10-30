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China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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China and Switzerland Sign Upgraded Trade Agreement Expanding Market Access

Overview of the Upgraded Trade Agreement

Presidential Statements and Significance

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Guy Parmelin hailed an upgraded trade agreement between the two countries on Friday, which bucks a broader global shift towards protectionism. 

Details of the Accord

The accord, due to be signed on Friday, will give Switzerland unusually free access to Chinese markets and contrasts with barriers to trade put in place by the US administration and the European Union. 

Stakeholder Reactions

"It’s a new step in our relations and I think we can be proud of the outcome of the negotiations," Parmelin said. "We have responded to the concrete expectations of our companies and other stakeholders."

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Parmelin said he hoped to hold the next strategic dialogue between the two countries' foreign affairs ministers later this year.

Broader Economic and Political Context

Xi said the agreement between the two countries reflects political courage and a sense of responsibility in upholding open cooperation, adding that together they could bring greater certainty to China-Europe trade cooperation and global economic development.

Background of the Deal

Chinese and Swiss officials announced the deal in August, a year after US President Donald Trump saddled Switzerland with the highest US trade tariffs on exports from Europe.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva, writing by Andrew Silver; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Under the optimised agreement, 99.8% of Swiss exports will enter China duty‑free, correcting the prior imbalance where only about half of Swiss exports enjoyed such access (aboutswitzerland.eda.admin.ch).
  • The new pact broadens cooperation beyond tariffs, enhancing rules of origin, trade facilitation, digital trade, services, competition, environmental and labor standards (aboutswitzerland.eda.admin.ch).
  • This deal stands out as a rare instance of deeper trade openness at a time when both the US and EU are tightening trade barriers — and follows a period when Switzerland faced steep US tariffs under Trump’s administration (aol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upgraded trade agreement between China and Switzerland?
The upgraded trade agreement gives Switzerland unusually free access to Chinese markets, signaling strengthened economic cooperation.
How does the China-Switzerland deal differ from other global trade policies?
The agreement contrasts with recent protectionist measures by the US and EU by promoting open trade and cooperation.
What impact does the new trade deal have on China-Europe relations?
The deal aims to bring greater certainty to China-Europe trade cooperation and support global economic development.
Who were the key figures involved in the trade agreement announcement?
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swiss President Guy Parmelin were the main leaders praising and announcing the trade deal.
When is the upgraded trade agreement between China and Switzerland due to be signed?
The agreement is scheduled to be signed on Friday, as noted in the article.

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