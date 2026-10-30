GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Wages Inflation UK economy

Bank of England Surveys Show UK Firms Expect 3.5% Pay Rise by 2027

Key Findings from Bank of England Surveys

Overview of Survey Results

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of England surveys released on Friday showed businesses expect to raise pay by around 3.5% next year, similar to current rates but a level likely to concern those policymakers most anxious about broader inflation pressures.

Decision Maker Panel Survey Insights

The Bank of England's Decision Maker Panel survey of businesses in the three months to October said firms expected wage growth of 3.4% over the next year, unchanged from the previous reading taken in the three months to September.

Agents' Summary of Business Conditions

The BoE's Agents' Summary of Business Conditions – a separate survey – reported that firms expected average pay settlements for 2027 to be around 3.6%, similar to this year but slightly higher than previously forecast.

Implications for Policymakers

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Decision Maker Panel finds firms expect year‑ahead wage growth steady at ~3.4% (three months to October vs September) (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Agents’ Summary reports average pay settlements for 2027 expected at ~3.6%, slightly above 2026 levels and of concern to policymakers targeting lower inflation (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Policymaker Megan Greene warns that pay rises near 3.5% are too high to return inflation to the 2% target, underscoring monetary policy pressures (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What wage growth do UK businesses expect in 2027?
Bank of England surveys show businesses expect pay to rise by around 3.5% in 2027.
What is the BoE Decision Maker Panel?
It's a Bank of England survey tracking UK businesses' expectations for wages and inflation.
Why are these pay rise expectations significant?
They may concern policymakers who are worried about ongoing inflation pressures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access

Image for UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank

UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank

Image for TotalEnergies to cut diesel prices in France ahead of state stocks release

TotalEnergies to cut diesel prices in France ahead of state stocks release

Image for Italy's economy flat in third quarter, misses forecast

Italy's economy flat in third quarter, misses forecast

Image for Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey

Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey

Image for Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall

Inflation dips in key German states in October, pointing to national fall

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says
More ECB hikes may be needed to stop inflation, Panetta says
Image for VW suspends development of new Golf at main plant under cost pressure, memo shows
VW suspends development of new Golf at main plant under cost pressure, memo shows
Image for FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
Image for Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Image for Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Image for German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
Image for Euro zone growth beats projections again
Euro zone growth beats projections again
Image for How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
Image for Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Image for How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
Image for German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows
German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows
Image for ECB survey sees higher inflation in coming quarters
ECB survey sees higher inflation in coming quarters
View All Finance Posts