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Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv sign letter of intent to explore car production in Turkey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Volkswagen, Dogus Otomotiv Explore New Car Production Partnership in Turkey

Strategic Partnership Developments Between Volkswagen and Dogus Otomotiv

Letter of Intent Signed for Potential Production

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dogus Otomotiv has signed a letter of intent with Volkswagen group companies to explore options for producing Volkswagen brand passenger cars in Turkey, the automotive distributor said in a statement on Friday.

Background: Previous Volkswagen Plans in Turkey

• Volkswagen had abandoned plans for a factory in Turkey in 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic developments

Objectives and Market Impact

• The partnership aims to offer value-added products suited to new technologies in the Turkish market and contribute to growth in the Turkish auto industry, Dogus said

Analyst Insights and Market Reaction

• A serious passenger car production partnership could have a significant long-term impact on Dogus, Ata Yatirim analyst Cemal Demirtas said

• Shares of Dogus Otomotiv rose 10% in morning trade, on track for their biggest one-day jump since May 2025

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The letter of intent marks a renewed interest by Volkswagen in Turkish passenger‑car production, reversing its earlier decision to abandon a planned factory in Manisa in 2020 due to the COVID‑19 pandemic. (icwwm.com)
  • The partnership aims to bring higher‑value, technology‑adapted Volkswagen models to Turkey and support growth in the Turkish auto industry, although specifics like facility location, capacity, or launch dates remain undecided. (merceknet.com)
  • The development boosted investor sentiment: Dogus Otomotiv shares rose roughly 10% in morning trading—their largest one‑day gain since May 2025. (ekonomim.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Volkswagen and Dogus Otomotiv sign?
Volkswagen and Dogus Otomotiv signed a letter of intent to explore options for producing Volkswagen passenger cars in Turkey.
Why did Volkswagen abandon plans for a Turkey factory in 2020?
Volkswagen abandoned its factory plans in Turkey in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic developments.
What is the aim of the Dogus-Volkswagen partnership?
The partnership aims to offer value-added products suited to new technologies in the Turkish market and support growth in the Turkish automotive industry.
How did Dogus Otomotiv shares react to the announcement?
Dogus Otomotiv shares rose 10% in morning trade, marking their largest one-day increase since May 2025.
Who commented on the potential impact of the partnership?
Ata Yatirim analyst Cemal Demirtas commented that a passenger car production partnership could have significant long-term impacts.

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