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ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Gas

ExxonMobil Surpasses Q3 Profit Forecasts Thanks to Refining Margin Boom

By Sheila Dang

ExxonMobil Q3 Earnings Report Overview

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit on Friday, as soaring refining margins driven by the US-Israeli war on Iran and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries boosted the largest US oil producer’s earnings. 

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $4.23, surpassing the average analyst expectation of $4.08 that was compiled by LSEG.  

Key Financial Highlights

Here are more details from the third quarter:

Overall Earnings Performance

• Adjusted total earnings were $17.5 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $16.6 billion as compiled by LSEG

Upstream and Downstream Results

• Adjusted upstream earnings were $7.3 billion, a 20% decline from the second quarter, as benchmark Brent crude prices were lower than in the previous three months

• Adjusted downstream earnings totaled $9 billion, a 120% surge from the previous quarter, due to higher refining margins

Market and Geopolitical Influences

• Fighting across the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war have knocked out fuel-making capacity and caused global supply shortages of diesel

• Resulting higher fuel prices have led to booming profits for all the Western oil majors, including Shell and TotalEnergies, which reported higher-than-expected earnings on Thursday

Production and Specialty Products

• Exxon produced 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly flat from the second quarter

• Exxon earned $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings from specialty products, up 32% from the previous quarter

Shareholder Returns and Repurchase Programs

• The company paid $4.3 billion in dividends and repurchased shares worth $5.1 billion

• The company announced a 2027 share repurchase program of $20 billion, the same amount as in 2026

Operational Highlights

• Company says its US Gulf Coast refineries reached the second-highest diesel production level on record and also operated at 100% crude-unit utilization

CEO Statement and Strategic Moves

• "We continued to rise to the challenge of meeting global energy needs, drawing on unmatched scale, integration and technical capabilities,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said

• Exxon has a higher percentage of production located in the Middle East compared with rivals and has been on the hunt for more oil resources in other parts of the world

• Firm signed an agreement last month to explore, develop and produce shale in Azerbaijan and has held talks for a possible return to Venezuela

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Refining boom drove downstream earnings up ~120% to about $9 billion, with estimated margin lift of ~$4.5 billion quarter‑on‑quarter (investing.com)
  • Upstream earnings fell ~20% to $7.3 billion due to ~5.6% lower Brent prices (investing.com)
  • Exxon continues strong capital returns: $4.3 billion in dividends, $5.1 billion in repurchases, plus a new $20 billion buyback program for 2027 (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove ExxonMobil’s profit increase in the third quarter?
ExxonMobil's profit rose due to soaring refining margins from global supply shortages of diesel and higher fuel prices.
How much were ExxonMobil's adjusted Q3 earnings?
ExxonMobil reported adjusted total earnings of $17.5 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates.
What impact did global conflicts have on ExxonMobil's results?
Fighting in the Middle East and Ukraine led to refinery outages, causing global fuel shortages and boosting refining earnings.
What were ExxonMobil's dividend payments and share repurchases in Q3?
ExxonMobil paid $4.3 billion in dividends and repurchased $5.1 billion in shares during the third quarter.
Did ExxonMobil announce any new share buyback programs?
Yes, ExxonMobil announced a $20 billion share repurchase program for 2027, matching its 2026 program.

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