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Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Universal Music Shares Jump on Q3 Subscription Growth Surpassing Expectations

Universal Music Group’s Q3 Performance and Market Reaction

By Jerome Terroy

Subscription Revenue Growth Beats Expectations

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group shares jumped on Friday after the world's largest music company's third-quarter subscription revenue growth beat market expectations, as it said market share pressures had eased from the first half.

Investor Sentiment and Share Price Movement

Investors had been looking for signs whether momentum could pick up after UMG, whose labels represent artists including Taylor Swift and BTS, reported slower growth in the second quarter.

The shares jumped as much as 15% to the top of Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index, but were still trading below their price in July after shedding a quarter of their value.

Key Drivers Behind the Growth

Recorded Music Subscription Revenue

Recorded Music subscription revenue grew 9.5% at constant currency, excluding the impact of the recent Downtown acquisition, above the 8.2% growth expected by analysts according to an ING note published ahead of the results.

Factors Contributing to Performance

UMG said wholesale price increases and continued healthy subscriber growth contributed to the performance, while finance chief Matt Ellis said subscription revenue growth accelerated during the quarter.

Industry Context: Competitors’ Results

Ahead of UMG's results, Spotify had reported continued growth in its premium subscription business and forecast subscriber additions above expectations, while Alphabet said YouTube's subscription revenue was growing faster than its advertising business.

Analyst Insights and Outlook

"UMG may need to deliver another couple of quarters to convince investors, but Q3 was much improved," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Jerome Terroy in Gdansk, additional reporting by Hugo Lhomedet; editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Recorded Music subscription revenue grew 19.2% in constant currency, or 9.5% excluding Downtown, beating the ~8.2% consensus (universalmusic.com)
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 9% year‑on‑year (7% excluding Downtown) with margin expansion of ~0.4 percentage points, showing improved profitability (universalmusic.com)
  • Shares jumped up to 15% on Europe’s STOXX 600 following the results, though remain below July levels after a prior ~25% drop in value (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Universal Music Group shares jump after the Q3 report?
UMG shares climbed as third-quarter subscription revenue growth surpassed market expectations and market share pressures eased.
How much did Universal Music's recorded music subscription revenue grow in Q3?
UMG's recorded music subscription revenue grew 9.5% at constant currency, excluding acquisition impacts.
What factors contributed to Universal Music Group's strong subscription revenue?
Wholesale price increases and strong subscriber growth drove the improved subscription revenue for UMG.
How did Universal's performance compare to market expectations?
UMG's Q3 subscription growth exceeded analysts' expectations of 8.2%, reaching 9.5%.
What did analysts say about UMG's future performance?
JPMorgan analysts noted that while Q3 improved, Universal may need a few more strong quarters to convince investors.

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