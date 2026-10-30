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Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Meta, TikTok, X Lose UK Legal Battle Over Online Safety Act Data Demands

Overview of the Legal Challenge and Online Safety Act

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Meta, TikTok and X lost a legal challenge against British regulator Ofcom on Friday over information requests made under the Online Safety Act, in one of the first tests of Britain's nascent online safety regime.

The case is one of several brought over parts of the 2023 act, which sets tougher standards for platforms such as TikTok, X and Meta's Facebook and Instagram with the aim of protecting particularly children from harmful and illegal content.

High Court Decision and Implications

Friday's decision by London's High Court is a boost for Ofcom, though a potentially more significant ruling on Meta's separate case about how Ofcom calculates fees and potential fines is awaited.

Meta's Ongoing Disputes with Ofcom

Meta, which is also challenging Ofcom over the categorisation of WhatsApp in the new regime, was made the subject of Ofcom's first formal investigation under the Online Safety Act earlier this month.

Responses from Companies

X and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. TikTok said it is considering the judgment, without giving further details.

Details of Ofcom's Information Requests

Requested Metrics and Enforcement

OFCOM REQUESTED METRICS FROM META, TIKTOK, X

Ofcom has been gradually implementing the Online Safety Act regime, with its requirements backed up by the threat of fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover for the most serious breaches.

Specific Data Demands

The regulator issued information notices to Meta, TikTok and X in February, requesting detailed content moderation metrics including data on how many posts were removed or had visibility restricted, and how many users were exposed to harmful content.

Platforms' Arguments Against the Requests

Meta, TikTok and X argued the notices create unprecedented regulatory burdens, with X claiming that what it described as "the most burdensome information request X has received from any regulator" would cost it millions of pounds.

Court's Ruling and Ofcom's Response

But their case was dismissed by the High Court, which in its ruling rejected their arguments that the information requests were disproportionate.

An Ofcom spokesperson welcomed the ruling, saying that "gathering information from companies is fundamental to our ability to do our job".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James and Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Court upheld Ofcom’s February information notices requesting detailed metrics on post removals, visibility restrictions, and user exposure to harmful content, rejecting arguments that these were disproportionate burdensome demands (marketscreener.com).
  • This ruling strengthens Ofcom’s enforcement capabilities under the 2023 Online Safety Act, which allows fines up to 10% of a company’s global turnover for serious breaches (marketscreener.com).
  • The judgment comes amid broader legal friction: Meta faces separate High Court cases over Ofcom’s fee calculations and the categorisation of WhatsApp, while also undergoing Ofcom’s first formal Online Safety Act probe relating to its Instagram 'Instants' feature (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the legal challenge against Ofcom about?
Meta, TikTok, and X contested Ofcom's information requests made under the UK's Online Safety Act, arguing the demands were disproportionate.
What did Ofcom request from Meta, TikTok, and X?
Ofcom requested detailed content moderation metrics, including data on removed posts, visibility restrictions, and user exposure to harmful content.
Why was Ofcom's legal victory important?
The High Court ruling strengthens Ofcom's authority to request data from social media platforms as part of enforcing the Online Safety Act.
What penalties can companies face under the Online Safety Act?
Companies can face fines of up to 10% of their global turnover for serious breaches of the regulations.
Are there ongoing legal cases related to the Online Safety Act?
Yes, Meta is involved in separate cases over Ofcom's fee calculations and the categorisation of WhatsApp under the new regime.

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