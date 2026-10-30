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Euro zone growth beats projections again - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone growth beats projections again

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Euro Zone Growth Remains Strong, Exceeding Projections Amid Energy Challenges

Euro Zone Economic Performance and Outlook

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy grew quicker than predicted last quarter, Eurostat data showed on Friday, remaining resilient to headwinds from expensive energy as investments and consumption held up.

Quarterly and Annual Growth Figures

Economic growth slowed to 0.4% in the third quarter from an exceptionally strong 0.6% in the second quarter, above expectations for 0.2% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared to a year earlier, the euro zone economy expanded by 1.3%, above expectations for 1.1%, broadly in line with its potential, a level an economy can achieve without stimulus. 

Performance of Major Euro Zone Economies

Among the euro zone's biggest economies, Germany expanded by 0.2% on the quarter, Spain and the Netherlands by 0.6%, while Italy was unchanged and the French economy contracted by 0.1%.

Comparisons and Contributing Factors

Although the bloc's growth rate is less than half of the expansion produced by the United States, the figure still far exceeds gloomy projections made after the start of the Iran war earlier in the year. 

Impact of Energy Prices

Europe is a net energy importer and oil price surges immediately reduce growth, compress corporate margins and worsen the bloc's terms of trade.

Drivers of Resilience

But the euro zone has been a surprise outperformer amid the uncertainty as heavy spending on AI, defence and infranstructure boosted investment, robust foreign demand helped industry and households kept on spending, reducing their already high savings rate. 

Growth Upgrades and Future Projections

This has led to a string of growth upgrades throughout the year and most forecasters now see expansion above 1% this year and an acceleration in 2027.

Influence of Ireland and Multinational Firms

Friday's figures were, however, skewed somewhat by Ireland's exceptional 5.5% quarterly growth rate, which is large enough to meaningfully lift the euro zone figure. 

Irish GDP is prone to exceptional volatility given the presence of large multinational firms, particularly in pharmaceuticals, which have located there for tax reasons. 

Risks and Challenges Ahead

While the euro zone has been resilient this year, some, including the European Central Bank, fear that its luck could soon run out.

Rising Borrowing Costs

Borrowing costs have increased sharply across the globe in the past two months and this will slow economic growth both at home and abroad. 

Energy Price Surge and Policy Response

In addition, a renewed surge in energy costs will also dampen output and even household optimism may evaporate given a jump in natural gas costs to their highest levels since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in early 2022.

This fresh energy price jump is likely to force the ECB to raise interest rates again, possibly as soon as December, slowing growth even further. 

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Euro‑area growth beat expectations: 0.4% qoq vs 0.2% expected; 1.3% yoy vs 1.1% forecast.
  • Robust domestic demand—household spending, AI and infrastructure investment—offset energy shocks.
  • Ireland’s exceptional 5.5% GDP surge (multinational‑driven) notably lifted bloc average, but headline figures mask underlying volatility.
  • ECB projects 0.9% GDP growth in 2026, backed by resilient labour market, public and AI‑related investment.
  • Rising borrowing costs and energy prices remain key risks to momentum; ECB likely to raise rates again soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the euro zone economy grow in the last quarter?
The euro zone economy grew by 0.4% in the last quarter, surpassing expectations of 0.2%.
Which countries saw the highest growth in the euro zone?
Spain and the Netherlands both expanded by 0.6% on the quarter, while Ireland posted exceptional 5.5% growth.
What factors contributed to the euro zone's economic resilience?
Strong investment in AI and infrastructure, robust foreign demand, and continued household spending contributed to resilience.
How have rising energy prices affected the euro zone's economy?
Rising energy prices have created headwinds by reducing growth, compressing margins, and worsening trade terms but the economy remained resilient.
What risks could threaten future euro zone growth?
Higher borrowing costs, potential energy price surges, and the prospect of further ECB interest rate hikes may dampen future growth.

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