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German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German economy grows by 0.2% in Q3, preliminary data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Germany's GDP Increases by 0.2% in Third Quarter of 2023, Preliminary Data Shows

Overview of Germany's Economic Growth in Q3 2023

Preliminary GDP Figures Released

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany's gross domestic product grew by 0.2% in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Analyst Expectations vs. Actual Results

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.1%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 GDP rose by 0.2% from Q2, above the 0.1% forecast by analysts. (investing.com)
  • Growth is part of a slow but steady recovery, following Q2’s revised 0.3% increase (initially reported as 0.2%). (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • External factors—such as low water levels hindering transport, elevated energy costs, and geopolitical uncertainty—are tempering growth momentum. (bundesbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the German economy grow in Q3 2023?
Germany's economy grew by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, according to preliminary data.
Who provided the data on German GDP growth for Q3?
The statistics office in Germany released the preliminary GDP growth data.
What growth rate did analysts expect for Germany's Q3 GDP?
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a GDP growth rate of 0.1% for Q3.
How does the actual German GDP growth compare to expectations?
The actual GDP growth of 0.2% was higher than the expected 0.1%.

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