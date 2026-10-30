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FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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FTSE 100 on Track for Monthly Gains; AstraZeneca Leads the Surge

Market Overview and Key Movers

Oct 30 - London's FTSE 100 looked on track to log its first monthly gain in three months, edging up on Friday as AstraZeneca rose, with investors welcoming a budget that was softer than expected on taxes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 0.1% higher at 10,732.58 points by 0941 GMT, adding to the month's gains at 1.3%. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.6%.

Performance Highlights

Here are more details:

Pharmaceutical Sector

• On the day, AstraZeneca rose 3.6%, after the Anglo-Swedish drug-maker announced a restructuring drive that will likely save $1.5 billion and help achieve long-term ambitions, including investing in new drug pipelines

• The broader pharma sector gained 3%, setting it up for its biggest monthly gain since February

Banking and Financials

• Banks weighed most on the index on the day, after NatWest lost 7.9% following disappointing third-quarter profit

Impact of Budget on Financials

• Finance Minister John Healey's first budget raised taxes on banks and gambling firms, which were less severe than expected, sparking a rally in the stocks on Wednesday

Commodities and Energy

• Precious and industrial metal miners lost 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively, tracking declines in gold and copper [GOL/] [MET/L]

• Oil prices rose about 2% on Friday, set for a fourth monthly gain, with Brent crude futures trading at over $117 a barrel [O/R]

• Energy rose 0.2%. BP was up marginally after it posted a record quarterly net profit

Defence and Consumer Staples

• Defence firms also rallied after Healey said that 'reprioritisation' in other departments would fund the government's defence plan. Aerospace and defence firms are among the best performers this week

• Consumer staples stocks rose on the day, with British American Tobacco and Unilever up about 2%

Economic Context

Inflation and Monetary Policy

• Earlier this month, data showed inflation rose more than expected in September, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Bank of England in November

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100’s October return of ~1.1% to 1.5% marks its first monthly gain since July 2026 — September saw a 2.0% decline
  • AstraZeneca surged (~3.6%) after unveiling a $1.5 billion restructuring plan, lifting the broader pharma sector
  • John Healey’s first Budget raised bank and gambling taxes less than feared, easing market nerves and aiding blue‑chip stocks

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AstraZeneca shares rise on Friday?
AstraZeneca shares rose 3.6% after the company announced a restructuring drive expected to save $1.5 billion and boost long-term growth.
How did the FTSE 100 perform this month?
The FTSE 100 added 1.3% for the month, on track for its first monthly gain in three months.
Which sectors performed well in the FTSE 100?
Pharma, consumer staples, and defence stocks performed well, while banks and metal miners declined.
What impact did the UK budget have on stocks?
The budget was less severe on taxes than expected, sparking a rally in some stocks, especially banking and gambling firms.
How did oil prices affect the market?
Oil prices rose about 2%, supporting the energy sector and contributing to FTSE 100's positive momentum.

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