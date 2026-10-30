GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB policymakers bring rate hike debate into the open - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB policymakers bring rate hike debate into the open

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB Policymakers Signal Upcoming Rate Hike to Combat Persisting Inflation

ECB Considers Further Interest Rate Increases Amid Inflation Concerns

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates further to counter high inflation and prevent it from spiralling into wages, ECB policymakers said on Friday, hours after the bank left rates unchanged. 

The ECB debated a hike on Thursday, but ultimately unanimously decided against the move on the premise that an energy price-driven inflation surge is not yet generating dangerous second-round effects.

But commentary on Friday suggested that a hike may have only been delayed and such a move in December was on the cards.

Policymakers' Statements on Rate Hike Prospects

Fabio Panetta's Perspective

"Monetary policy ... can and should prevent (price increases) from becoming entrenched in the expectations and behaviour of households and firms, triggering a wage-price spiral that would be costly to stop," Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said.

"With inflation set to remain above target for an extended period and risks skewed to the upside, further increases in the policy rates could prove necessary," he said in Rome.

Market Expectations for December

Investors see a two-in-three chance of a hike in December, and expect almost three rate increases in the coming year on top of the two hikes earlier this year, according to LSEG data.

Martin Kocher's Comments

Martin Kocher, Austria's central bank chief, echoed Panetta's comments.

"If the situation does not improve in the near future, the monetary policy environment suggests a response will be necessary," Kocher said in a blog post published on Friday.

"The inflation risks have clearly increased. But neither acting prematurely nor waiting and doing nothing will ensure price stability," Kocher added.

Inflation Trends and Economic Outlook

Current Inflation Figures

Euro zone inflation hit 3.8% last month, nearly twice the ECB's target, and could accelerate further in the coming months on a renewed surge in energy costs and rising food prices.

Future Projections

An ECB survey published on Friday suggests that inflation may accelerate this year and next by more than earlier predicted, and may not return to target until 2028. 

Risks of Sustained Price Increases

"The risk that price increases will be faster and more sustained than projected remains significant," Estonian central bank chief Ülo Kaasik said.

"It is therefore understandable why financial markets are counting on further interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank," he said.

Considerations for Future Policy Decisions

Impact of Bond Yields

In a note of caution, Panetta added that the ECB should take into account the recent surge in bond yields, which is already making borrowing more expensive, when "gradually calibrating monetary policy."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Francois Murphy and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB policymakers debated a hike on Oct 29 but delayed action, citing no clear second‑round effects yet
  • Survey of Professional Forecasters lifted inflation projections to 3.0% in 2026 and 2.6% in 2027, with return to target only by 2028
  • Bond yields’ surge is tightening financing conditions, making borrowing costlier and weighing on growth, reinforcing case for December move

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the ECB decide against a rate hike this time?
The ECB unanimously decided not to hike rates, citing that energy price-driven inflation had not yet caused dangerous second-round effects.
Is an ECB rate hike still possible in the near future?
Policymakers indicated that a rate hike may occur in December if inflation risks remain high.
What is driving inflation in the Eurozone?
Inflation is being driven by energy price surges and rising food prices, with the rate currently at 3.8%, nearly double the ECB’s target.
What risks do policymakers see if rates are not increased?
Officials warn of a wage-price spiral, where lasting inflation raises wages and prices, making it harder to control inflation.
When does the ECB expect inflation to return to target?
According to an ECB survey, inflation may not return to target levels until 2028.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround

Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround

Image for Exclusive-EU levies that hit Shein, Temu could add €6 billion to EU budget, document shows

Exclusive-EU levies that hit Shein, Temu could add €6 billion to EU budget, document shows

Image for UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

Image for Pound stands tall as dollar, euro wilt

Pound stands tall as dollar, euro wilt

Image for ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom

ExxonMobil beats third-quarter profit estimates on refining boom

Image for Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

Meta, TikTok, X lose legal challenge against UK watchdog over online safety data demands

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for VW suspends work on electric Golf as retrenchment hits HQ
VW suspends work on electric Golf as retrenchment hits HQ
Image for FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
FTSE 100 set for monthly gains; AstraZeneca up after results
Image for Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Mortgage Loan Documents: What Lenders Check and Why It Matters
Image for Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Universal Music shares jump as subscription growth beats expectations
Image for German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
German economy grew more than expected in Q3, underpinned by state spending
Image for Euro zone growth beats projections but headwinds mount
Euro zone growth beats projections but headwinds mount
Image for How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
How to Plan Monthly Expenses with a Car Loan EMI Calculator
Image for Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Germany rejects 'unfounded' claims in spat with Italy over gas storage
Image for Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027
Bank of England surveys show firms see pay rising around 3.5% in 2027
Image for China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access
China's Xi, Swiss president praise trade deal that boosts access
Image for UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank
UniCredit vows to finance German companies in tie-up with Commerzbank
Image for How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
How India's Income Tax Slabs Affect Investment Planning
View All Finance Posts