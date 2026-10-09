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India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Aditya Birla Eyes $1.5 Billion Rupee Loans for Solenergi Acquisition

Aditya Birla Renewables' Financing Strategy for Solenergi Deal

By Khushi Malhotra

Background of the Acquisition

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Renewables is seeking $1.5 billion in rupee-denominated loans to fund the acquisition of Shell Plc's Indian renewable energy arm and avoid a costlier bridge debt, three bankers aware of the discussions said. 

The renewable-energy arm of Aditya Birla Group agreed in July to acquire Solenergi Power, a Shell Plc unit that includes the Sprng Energy group companies, for $1.8 billion. 

Previous Financing Arrangements

The Aditya Birla Group firm had earlier secured a $1.6 billion bridge loan commitment from MUFG Bank to fund the acquisition, two bankers said. 

The bankers declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A spokesperson for Aditya Birla Renewables (ABRen) did not respond to Reuters queries sent by email on Thursday.

Shift to Rupee-Denominated Loans

The Indian company is now looking to raise longer-term rupee-denominated loans at the project level to avoid the bridge facility, the three bankers cited above said.

Advantages of Project Financing

Bridge financing is usually intended as interim funding and comes at a higher cost, while longer-term project financing is backed by assets and reduces the cost of funding.

Loan Structure and Terms

The tenor of the loans is expected to be around 80% of the project's lifecycle, one of the bankers said. 

It will likely be split across 17-20 special purpose vehicles holding individual projects, including some that are already operational and the balance under construction, one of the bankers cited above said.

Timeline and Bank Involvement

ABRen is not immediately required to make payment to Shell because the transaction is yet to close, giving it time to finalise the financing structure. 

The company has reached out to multiple Indian banks, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, for the loans, the bankers added.

MUFG, SBI and HDFC Bank did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Khushi Malhotra; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The acquisition of Solenergi Power (Sprng Energy) values the deal at ₹17,200 crore (~$1.8 billion) and adds ~5 GWp capacity to ABRen’s portfolio, accelerating its renewable ambitions. (indianexpress.com)
  • ABRen initially lined up a $1.6 billion bridge loan from MUFG via external commercial borrowing, but is now shifting to longer‑tenor rupee project loans backed by individual assets to reduce costs. (test.mercomindia.com)
  • Domestic banks like Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC are in advanced talks for a syndicate of long‑term rupee loans (~₹14,000–15,000 crore), with tenors up to 20 years and interest rates in the high‑7% range as per current term sheets. (economictimes.indiatimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aditya Birla Renewables seeking rupee-denominated loans?
Aditya Birla Renewables is seeking rupee-denominated loans to fund its acquisition of Shell's Solenergi Power and to avoid higher costs associated with bridge debt.
How much is Aditya Birla raising for the Solenergi acquisition?
Aditya Birla Renewables is looking to raise $1.5 billion in rupee loans for the acquisition of Solenergi Power.
Which banks has Aditya Birla approached for the loan?
Aditya Birla has reached out to the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, among other Indian banks, for the rupee loan.
What is the structure of the proposed project financing?
The loans are expected to be split across 17-20 special purpose vehicles holding individual projects, including both operational and under-construction assets.

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