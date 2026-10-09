GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles Europe

Paris Motor Show 2024: Chinese Carmakers Put European Rivals Under Pressure

Chinese Competition Intensifies at the Paris Motor Show

By Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A record 20 Chinese car brands will descend on next week's Paris Motor Show, underscoring how rapidly China's automakers have established themselves as a competitive threat in Europe despite mounting trade barriers.

European carmakers will use the show to unveil new models and try to reassure investors they can compete, as Chinese rivals gain market share with a growing range of electric vehicles and hybrids.

Chinese Presence Doubles in 2024

This year's Chinese contingent will be twice the size of the one at the last show in 2024, with established names such as BYD and Chery joined by newcomers including Aito and Avatr.

Europe's Auto Industry at a Crossroads

The Paris Motor Show comes at a pivotal moment for Europe's auto industry. Sales by European manufacturers in China have slumped since the COVID-19 pandemic, while Chinese automakers, largely shut out of the US and facing weaker demand at home, have increasingly turned their attention to Europe.

"The Chinese are saying 'we've got to try and dominate Europe because we can't do anything in the US'," said Brad Kunz, a partner at consultancy Grant Thornton Stax. "If the US had allowed Chinese automakers in, Europe ... wouldn't be so much of a battleground."

Market Share Shifts

Data from Schmidt Automotive Research show Chinese brands held a 10.7% share of the European market in the second quarter, up from 5.7% a year earlier and above Japanese rivals who arrived in Europe in the 1970s.

European Carmakers Play a 'Double Game'

Pressure from Chinese competition, alongside weak European demand, US tariffs and the costs of electrification, is starting to tell on European automakers.

Volkswagen is cutting thousands of jobs and considering factory closures to slash costs, while luxury rival BMW is also shedding thousands of workers.

Tariffs and Hybrid Expansion

The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made fully electric cars two years ago, but Chinese automakers have responded by expanding into combustion-engine models and plug-in hybrids. Chinese brands accounted for more than 26% of the Western European plug-in hybrid market in the second quarter, up from just 2.2% in the same period two years earlier.

EU Policy Response

Europe's auto industry is now pushing for tariffs on Chinese plug-in hybrids, while the EU is working on legislation that will include "Made in Europe" provisions requiring minimum local content levels for EVs to qualify for key subsidies or government contracts.

Collaboration and Competition

While battling Chinese rivals for market share, European automakers are also seeking to benefit from their rise by selling them capacity at underutilised factories and tapping into their EV technology. Stellantis, for example, has partnered with China's state-owned Dongfeng.

"The Europeans are playing a sort of double game," said Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner.

'Still Strong and Still Ready'

Chinese automakers have emerged as formidable competitors in EV technology, but European manufacturers are seeking to fight back with a new generation of more affordable electric models.

"This motor show will probably be the most important one in the region since the pandemic," said automotive analyst Felipe Munoz. "This is the platform the Europeans are using to tell the Chinese they're still strong and still ready."

European Launches and Strategies

One of the headline European launches at the show, Stellantis' revival of the Citroen 2CV, will test new rules allowing carmakers to cut back on some features in order to offer more affordable EVs and counter Chinese competition.

Chinese Brands Seek Breakthroughs

Meanwhile, previously little-known Chinese brands such as Aito, the premium marque owned by Chongqing-based carmaker Seres Group, will be looking for a breakthrough.

Aito wants overseas sales to account for 20% of ​total volumes within three years, up from less than 1% currently, and plans to launch four premium electric SUVs for Europe in Paris.

Motor Show Reinvigorated

Francois Roudier, secretary-general of the ​International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, said the arrival of Chinese brands had helped reinvigorate motor shows after interest from some traditional manufacturers waned.

The large turnout in Paris reflects growing pressure on automakers on both sides to compete for buyers in an increasingly crowded market, he said.

"For years people were buying cars, now manufacturers have to sell them," he said, adding that manufacturers who did not attend "have made a mistake".

"It's no show, no sell in a way."

(Reporting by Nick Carey. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Paris Motor Show 2026 will host at least 20 Chinese brands—over twice as many as in 2024—showcasing multiple global premieres and a broad spectrum of EV and PHEV models (carnewschina.com)
  • Chinese automakers’ European market share has surged: for instance, Chinese brands now account for approximately 9–11% of total EU sales, with strong gains in plug‑in hybrids, while BEV share of new EU sales reached over 20% in H1 2026 (reddit.com)
  • European manufacturers face mounting challenges—including tariff battles, electrification costs and soft demand—and are responding by pushing new affordable EVs and lobbying for “Made in Europe” content rules (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Chinese car brands are participating in the Paris Motor Show 2024?
A record 20 Chinese car brands will attend the Paris Motor Show in 2024, double the number from the previous show.
Why are Chinese automakers focusing on the European market?
Chinese automakers are turning to Europe due to limited access to the US market and weaker domestic demand at home.
What is the Chinese carmakers' market share in Europe?
Chinese brands held a 10.7% share of the European market in Q2 2024, up from 5.7% a year earlier.
How are European carmakers responding to Chinese competition?
European carmakers are unveiling new models, focusing on affordable EVs, cutting costs, and partnering with Chinese firms.
What strategies are in place to limit Chinese hybrid vehicles in Europe?
The EU is considering tariffs on Chinese plug-in hybrids and requiring minimum local content for EV subsidies and contracts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wealthy French quit failing state schools squeezed by pensions and austerity

Wealthy French quit failing state schools squeezed by pensions and austerity

Image for China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 

China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 

Image for Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing

Glencore sees electrification trend driving strong uptake for Australia listing

Image for Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Oil falls as Trump comments on Iran talks ease supply concerns

Image for Ukraine strike kills two in Russia's Belgorod, TASS says

Ukraine strike kills two in Russia's Belgorod, TASS says

Image for Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast

Morning Bid: Feeding the AI beast

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say
China to resume October fuel exports after a brief halt, four trade sources say
Image for Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026
Factbox-High-profile IPO listings that fell victim to market jitters in 2026
Image for Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan
Eswatini king pledges to strengthen 'enduring friendship' with Taiwan
Image for Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
Image for Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure eases
Euro skids toward fifth weekly fall but selling pressure eases
Image for Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Shell partially restarts Pearl gas-to-liquids plant in Qatar
Image for Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields
Tech stocks struggle on AI spending worries, elevated yields
Image for US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says
US to livestream Army firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon says
Image for Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Starbucks declines comment on Chipotle takeover report, says laser focused on turnaround
Image for Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Exclusive-Refresco plots potential IPO at $10 billion-plus valuation, sources say
Image for European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
European industry groups call for urgent EU action on China trade
Image for Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
Shares slip as oil jumps and bond yields stay high
View All Finance Posts