GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine fortifies its filling stations against Russian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine fortifies its filling stations against Russian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Ukraine Strengthens Fuel Infrastructure to Counter Escalating Russian Attacks

Ukrainian Fuel Retailers Fortify Networks Amid Intensified Russian Strikes

By Olena Harmash

KYIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sand-filled blast barriers and concrete shelters are multiplying at filling stations in Ukraine in a push by retailers to fortify their networks as Russia attacks fuel infrastructure in major cities.

Expansion of Russian Attacks on Fuel Infrastructure

Russia has struck petrol stations in frontline areas since the beginning of the full-scale war in 2022, but in recent months it has broadened its air campaign to target fuel retailers in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Ukrnafta’s Response and Preparedness

A senior executive at state-owned Ukrnafta, Ukraine's largest oil company, said it was taking steps to protect its facilities and the strikes would not cause shortages this winter despite an expected increase in demand of 10-15%.

Even when petrol stations are hit, operations are sometimes restored within days, said Lesya Zharska, director of Ukrnafta's station network.

Rapid Recovery and Restoration Efforts

"We will protect the facilities. We will restore the facilities. We are ready for the winter," she said in an interview at an Ukrnafta station on the outskirts of Kyiv. on the other side of the road, workers were rebuilding a station destroyed in a recent attack.

In recent weeks, at least six Ukrnafta filling stations have been hit in Kyiv. In total, Russia has destroyed more than 300 stations in the last six months, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Impact on Civilian Infrastructure and Russian Fuel Shortages

Moscow says it does not deliberately target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure but it has stepped up attacks on populated areas as its forces struggle to advance on the ground. Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries have caused fuel shortages in Russia, which has introduced an export ban.

Mitigating Risks and Ensuring Supply Continuity

Protective Measures at Filling Stations

MITIGATING RISKS

To mitigate the risks in population centres such as Kyiv, where it has three dozen of its 660 stations, Ukrnafta has put up blast barriers made of wire-mesh cubes - or gabions - filled with sand. The aim is to instal them in other cities soon.

"When there is a yellow or red air alarm, we stop operations and ask customers to leave, and staff head to shelters," Zharska said.

Winter Preparations and Fuel Supply Security

Russia is widely expected to intensify strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure once again as temperatures drop in winter.

Ukrnafta has already equipped stations across its network with back-up diesel generators and contracted sufficient fuel imports to prevent supply gaps, Zharska said, adding:

"We will carry out our work."

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrnafta has fitted at least 25 stations in Kyiv and the region with sand‑filled gabion blast barriers, and is installing 13 concrete shelters accessible to staff and civilians nearby (hromadske.ua)
  • Despite over 300 stations destroyed nationwide in six months — with 32 just in 2026 — operations resume quickly and core fuel supplies remain underground and secure (naftogaz.com)
  • Government is coordinating safety across the sector, deploying drone‑tracking warning systems, streamlining logistics and customs to ensure no winter fuel shortages despite demand rising 10–15% (kmu.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Ukraine protecting its fuel stations from Russian attacks?
Ukraine is installing sand-filled blast barriers and concrete shelters at fuel stations to safeguard against Russian airstrikes.
Has the Russian campaign against fuel infrastructure expanded recently?
Yes, Russia has broadened its air campaign to target fuel retailers in major cities like Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.
Will Ukraine face fuel shortages this winter due to the attacks?
Despite the strikes, Ukrnafta expects no shortages this winter and has taken measures to ensure uninterrupted supply.
What steps are taken during air alarms at Ukrainian filling stations?
Operations stop, customers are asked to leave, and staff use shelters during yellow or red air alarms.
How many fuel stations have been destroyed in recent months?
Over 300 fuel stations have been destroyed in the past six months, according to Ukraine’s Energy Minister.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say

China to resume October fuel exports after holiday pause, sources say

Image for Exail Technologies restates accounts to recognize €329 million creditor liability

Exail Technologies restates accounts to recognize €329 million creditor liability

Image for Porsche's nine-month sales slide 16% on weak China demand, focus on value over volume

Porsche's nine-month sales slide 16% on weak China demand, focus on value over volume

Image for OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy

Image for Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA

Norse Atlantic lands lease deal with Pakistan's PIA

Image for Firmus $5 billion float failure deals blow to Australia's shrinking share market

Firmus $5 billion float failure deals blow to Australia's shrinking share market

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of designer Vaccarello as part of wider group revamp
Saint Laurent ends decade-long tenure of designer Vaccarello as part of wider group revamp
Image for Upper Crust owner SSP flags lower annual operating profit as weak North America travel weighs
Upper Crust owner SSP flags lower annual operating profit as weak North America travel weighs
Image for German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems
German financial watchdog sets Deutsche Bank new deadlines over data systems
Image for UK's CAA outlines Heathrow expansion oversight measures
UK's CAA outlines Heathrow expansion oversight measures
Image for Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 
Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 
Image for India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say
India's Aditya Birla unit seeks $1.5 billion in rupee loans to buy Shell arm Solenergi, bankers say
Image for Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body
Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body
Image for Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks
Global watchdog urges authorities to close gaps in emergency funding for failing banks
Image for Stocks meander as AI spending worries, elevated yields weigh
Stocks meander as AI spending worries, elevated yields weigh
Image for Soaring freight rates threaten Asia's appetite for US crude
Soaring freight rates threaten Asia's appetite for US crude
Image for Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Record Chinese turnout puts European carmakers under pressure at Paris show
Image for China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 
China's tax crackdown piles pressure on luxury brands as US spending falters 
View All Finance Posts