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Inside the deadlock at the world's top climate science body

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Inside the Deadlock at the World’s Top Climate Science Body: IPCC’s Delays Explained

The Ongoing Stalemate and Its Global Implications

By Kate Abnett and Sudarshan Varadhan

BRUSSELS/SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The decision was expected to take minutes. But after nearly three years of debate, members of the world’s leading authority on climate change still can’t agree on a timeline to publish its next review of the latest science on the warming planet.

The Role and Importance of the IPCC

Such assessments from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have informed every major United Nations climate agreement for three decades. But the impasse over publication dates could leave countries to decide the next phase of action without consensus on critical issues – including the extent to which some global warming might be reversible – according to interviews with more than a dozen current and former IPCC scientists, government negotiators and meeting observers.

The dispute reflects deep rifts between wealthy industrialized nations, major emerging economies and poorer nations over how to respond to rapidly warming temperatures and how much of that burden should be shouldered by different countries. 

Upcoming Plenary Meeting

On Monday, representatives from the IPCC’s 195 member states will convene in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, for a plenary meeting many see as the last chance to agree publication dates falling before UN climate talks in November 2028. That’s when governments are due to assess progress toward goals set out in the landmark agreement reached in Paris in 2015.  

Urgency from the Scientific Community

The UN Environment Programme has said repeatedly that global efforts to limit warming are falling short and that faster emissions cuts are needed to avoid more extreme weather and climate-related disasters. Scientists have said climate change fueled wildfires that surged across Europe this summer and likely played a role in landslides and flash floods that killed hundreds in Nepal ​and China’s Tibet.

Political Pressures and International Reactions

The possibility the IPCC’s reports might not be ready in time for the 2028 climate talks has alarmed a coalition of countries pushing for more robust action. Those discussions are intended to guide decisions on climate financing and national targets to bring down greenhouse gas emissions.

Statements from the High Ambition Coalition

“Access to the latest and best available science … enables a just, equitable, evidence-based approach to addressing the greatest challenge of our time, rather than one driven by those whose entrenched interests are at odds with reducing greenhouse gases,” the High Ambition Coalition said in a statement due to be published on Friday. 

The statement, seen by Reuters, is signed by more than 30 countries, including European, Latin American and small-island states. 

Challenges Facing the IPCC Process

Inclusivity and Representation

The IPCC does not conduct original research. But its reviews of the world’s existing knowledge on climate change – published every five to seven years – carry weight with governments because they are written by hundreds of international experts and approved by every member state. IPCC findings contributed to a commitment in the Paris Agreement to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Its reports are also used by governments to plan their responses to climate change and have been cited in international court rulings.

Countries including India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Russia and China are pressing for more time to prepare the IPCC’s next reports to ensure scientists from less-resourced countries can make meaningful contributions. Some struggle to publish new research in time to be included or to take time off from their regular jobs for unpaid IPCC work, they say.

“If you have a process that goes very quickly … it wouldn't be inclusive,” said Joyce Kimutai, a climate scientist who represents Kenya at the IPCC.

The Elephant in the Room: Political Tensions

Unprecedented Deadlock

‘THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM’

The deadlock – unprecedented in the IPCC’s history – comes as the organization faces increasing pressure from governments critical of climate policies they say hurt industrial competitiveness or restrict the ability of emerging economies to use cheaper, more polluting fuels to meet development needs. The United States, the IPCC’s biggest funder, quit the organization in January. 

Upcoming Reports and Proposed Timeline

The IPCC will publish three key reports: one on the extent and causes of climate change, another on vulnerabilities and how countries can adapt, and a third on options to avoid warming getting worse. Scientists chairing groups preparing the reports have proposed a work plan that would see all three approved by September 2028.

Robert Vautard, a French co-chair, said the proposal was based on the anticipated workload rather than the timing of the 2028 UN summit. Report timelines are typically approved in "a matter of minutes," he added. 

Opposition to the Timeline

Opponents of the chairs’ proposal want the second and third reports pushed into 2029, saying the timeline is too short to analyze thousands of studies, agree wording and complete expert and government reviews.

Impact on the IPCC’s Credibility

The dispute is sowing discord and distrust in an organization intended to help countries bridge divides by providing a scientific basis for climate negotiations. Observers at five previous IPCC meetings described days of contentious debate.

Participants have traded accusations of politicizing the IPCC’s work. 

Allegations of Stalling and Political Motives

Some pushing to publish before the 2028 summit note that major oil-producing nations are among the most vocal advocates for more time, accusing them of trying to avoid pressure to reduce carbon dioxide emissions more quickly. 

“The elephant in the room is the politics,” said Lisa Schipper, an IPCC editor from Sweden. 

Some countries, she said, are using the debate as a “stalling tactic.” 

Russia’s economy ministry said framing the debate as a confrontation with oil producers was a “deliberate misrepresentation.” 

Concerns Over IPCC Independence

Attempts to synchronize the assessment cycle with UN negotiations “raise serious questions about preserving the IPCC's independent nature,” the ministry said

Key Takeaways

  • IPCC AR7 cycle officially began in January 2024 and is set to conclude with a Synthesis Report by late 2029, but exact publication dates for Working Group reports remain unresolved amid political disagreements. (ipcc.ch)
  • Developing countries led by India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, China, and others are demanding more time to contribute, citing capacity constraints and inclusivity concerns, while many wealthier nations push for a timeline aligned with the 2028 Global Stocktake. (lemonde.fr)
  • The impasse endangers the IPCC’s ability to deliver robust, consensus-driven science ahead of the 2028 UN climate negotiations, potentially hampering evidence-based policymaking. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the deadlock at the IPCC?
The deadlock is due to disagreements among member nations over when to publish the next IPCC climate science review, reflecting rifts between wealthy, emerging, and poorer countries.
Why are the upcoming IPCC reports important?
The IPCC reports guide government climate policies, financing, and targets. Delays could leave countries making key decisions without the latest scientific consensus.
Which countries are pushing to delay the report?
Countries like India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and China are advocating for more time to ensure scientists from less-resourced nations can contribute meaningfully.
How could the IPCC’s deadlock impact the 2028 UN climate talks?
If the IPCC reports are delayed, governments may lack consensus science to inform their assessments and commitments at the 2028 talks.
What challenges do scientists from poorer nations face in contributing to the IPCC?
Scientists from less-resourced countries often lack time and resources to publish new research and participate fully in the unpaid work required by the IPCC.

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