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London tube drivers to hold 8 days of strikes over winter - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London tube drivers to hold 8 days of strikes over winter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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London Underground Drivers Announce Eight Days of Strikes Amid Dispute

Details and Impact of the Planned Strike Action

Background of the Dispute

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - London underground drivers will stage eight days of strike action between the end of November and late February in a dispute over plans for new working arrangements, Britain's RMT union said on Friday.

Strike Schedule

Dates of Planned Strikes

• The eight 24-hour strikes are planned for November 26, December 17, December 19, January 4, January 6, February 17, February 23 and February 25, the RMT said

Union Concerns

Impact on Working Conditions

• The union said plans for new working arrangements would worsen conditions for drivers, requiring them to drive trains for longer

Potential Job Cuts

• The plans could also pave the way for hundreds of job cuts, the union warned

London Underground Overview

Passenger Usage

• London's extensive underground railway, known as "the Tube," is used by between 3 million to 4 million passengers per day

Responses and Previous Disruptions

Transport for London Response

• Transport for London, which runs the Tube, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

History of Strikes

Recent Disruptions

• Strikes on the London underground in September 2025 caused widespread disruption in the city. Walkouts planned by drivers in May were called off

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Eight 24‑hour strikes scheduled from Nov 26 to Feb 25 over new working arrangements raising fatigue and job‑cut concerns
  • RMT warns the proposals could require longer shifts and facilitate hundreds of job cuts
  • Past winter strikes—like in September 2025—caused major disruption, spiking demand for shared bikes such as Lime, Forest, and Santander Cycles

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the planned London Underground strikes?
The eight 24-hour strikes are scheduled for November 26, December 17, December 19, January 4, January 6, February 17, February 23, and February 25.
Who is organizing the London Underground strikes?
The strikes are being organized by Britain's RMT union.
Why are London tube drivers striking this winter?
Drivers are striking over new working arrangements they claim will worsen conditions, require longer train-driving shifts, and may lead to job cuts.
How many people use the London Underground daily?
Between 3 million to 4 million passengers use the London Underground each day.
What was Transport for London's response to the strike announcement?
Transport for London did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the planned strikes.

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