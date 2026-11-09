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Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets Russia Geopolitics

Fuel Shortages Return to Russian Regions Amid Ongoing Ukrainian Strikes

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Fuel Supplies

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fuel shortages have returned to at least half a dozen Russian regions, officials and Russian media said, after Ukrainian strikes on at least eight major oil refineries in the past two weeks raised the prospect of motorists once again queuing for hours at filling stations.

Ukraine sharply stepped up attacks on Russian refineries after October 30, when US President Donald Trump's self-declared energy ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow failed to take hold.

Recent Attacks and Their Consequences

In its latest attack, Ukraine hit Russia's second-largest oil refinery in the northwestern town of Kirishi overnight, the governor, Alexander Drozdenko, said on Monday. 

Such attacks erode Russia's ability to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, raising concerns over domestic fuel supplies and potentially complicating a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump on Russian diesel exports to world markets and the United States.

Regional Responses to Fuel Shortages

The head of Russia's northwestern Karelia region said on Sunday that fuel sale restrictions were being introduced at filling stations along highways, with purchases capped at 30 litres for gasoline and 50 litres for diesel. Sales of fuel in canisters were suspended altogether, he said. 

Statements from Local Authorities

"I am fully aware that these restrictions may cause inconvenience both to the republic's residents and to our business owners, whose work depends on logistics. However, under the current circumstances, these measures are necessary," Karelia governor Artur Parfenchikov said on Telegram.

"Our main priority at present is to prevent panic buying, ensure the even distribution of fuel, and maintain the stable operation of all petrol stations in order to avoid disruptions."

He said the measures, which he described as temporary, were being introduced at filling stations controlled by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and that authorities were working to restore normal supplies as quickly as possible.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Curbs Extend to Eastern Russia

Authorities in Buryatia in eastern Siberia said Rosneft filling stations in the regional capital, Ulan-Ude, had imposed the same sales limits, while neighbouring Zabaykalsky region also reported restrictions.

Curbs on sales were reported in the regions of Nizhny Novgorod, Arkhangelsk, Penza and Krasnoyarsk.

Historical Context and Previous Measures

Russia introduced similar restrictions across many regions this summer after an earlier wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries coincided with peak seasonal demand.

Those shortages prompted authorities to reintroduce restrictions on gasoline exports, and in July they also restricted overseas sales of diesel fuel.  

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russian refineries since late October, including the second‑largest at Kirishi, significantly reducing domestic gasoline and diesel production, as per IEA data showing a ~20% drop in gasoline and ~30% in diesel output (iea.org).
  • Authorities in regions like Karelia, Buryatia, Zabaykalsky, Nizhny Novgorod, Arkhangelsk, Penza and Krasnoyarsk have imposed limits (e.g., 30 L gasoline, 50 L diesel) and banned canister sales to prevent panic buying (live.euronext.com).
  • The situation complicates the U.S.‑Russia diesel export deal, as diminished refining capacity means supply is constrained despite the agreement—analysts warn volumes are limited and may not materialize fully (access.ceip.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent fuel shortages in Russian regions?
Recent fuel shortages in Russian regions were caused by Ukrainian strikes on at least eight major oil refineries, impacting domestic production and supply.
Which Russian regions are experiencing fuel sale restrictions?
Regions including Karelia, Buryatia, Zabaykalsky, Nizhny Novgorod, Arkhangelsk, Penza, and Krasnoyarsk have reported sales restrictions at filling stations.
What restrictions have been imposed at Russian filling stations?
Purchases at filling stations are capped at 30 litres for gasoline and 50 litres for diesel, with sales of fuel in canisters suspended.
How are authorities addressing the fuel shortages?
Authorities are working to restore normal supplies and prevent panic buying while maintaining stable operation of petrol stations through temporary sales restrictions.

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