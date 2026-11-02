GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

As demographic crisis bites, Italy cuts school staff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Education Italy Economy

Italy Reduces School Teaching and Support Staff in Response to Falling Enrolment

Government Cuts in Education Staffing Amid Demographic Decline

By Alvise Armellini

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's government is cutting back on teachers and janitors as the country's plunging birthrate reduces the number of children in classrooms, prompting protests from unions, principals and opposition parties.

Union and Principal Reactions

"Demographic decline is real, a very serious problem. But it cannot be used as an excuse to further weaken our public education system," Mario Rusconi from principals' association Anp told Monday's la Repubblica daily.

The education ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Details of Staffing Reductions

Budget Law Provisions

The draft 2027 budget law, approved by the cabinet last week, says staffing levels should fall by 4,925 units for teachers and 2,049 units for non-teaching staff, starting from the 2027-2028 school year.

It also introduces a 75% cap on public sector hires to replace retiring staff, which according to government estimates should produce savings of €336 million ($375 million) over 2027-2028. 

Previous Budget Cuts

The measures add to previous cuts from the 2025 budget law, which reduced school staffing levels by 5,660 units for teachers starting from 2025-2026, and by 2,174 for non-teaching staff from 2026-2027. 

Falling Student Numbers

Demographic Crisis and School Enrolment

Italy is facing one of the worst demographic crises in Europe, with inevitable repercussions on its student population. Pupils in primary and secondary schools fell from 8.4 million in 2017-2018 to 7.7 million in 2024-2025, official data show. 

Union Criticism

"The decline in student enrolment should be an opportunity to reduce class sizes and improve the quality of education. Instead, staffing levels continue to be cut, compounding the difficulties of a system already burdened by precarious employment," the UIL trade union said. 

Economic and Political Context

Government Constraints

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's rightist government has little room for extra spending, constrained by EU deficit limits and soaring energy costs which weigh on a slow-growing economy and have pushed inflation to 5.6% in October. 

Public Response and Protests

Her government, facing an election next year, is also facing street protests over the cost-of-living crisis which have in some cases turned violent and have partly been animated by students demanding more investment in schools and universities.  

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, additional reporting by Giuseppe FonteEdiitng by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy is enacting sharp education staffing cuts—4,925 teacher and 2,049 support staff positions—under the draft 2027 budget law, beginning in the 2027‑28 school year (Reuters cited in article)
  • Student numbers have fallen from 8.4 million in 2017‑18 to 7.7 million in 2024‑25, driven by one of Europe’s worst demographic crises (official data and OECD/IMF analysis)
  • Demographic trends pose broader economic risks: Bank of Italy warns of shrinking working‑age population, while OECD and IMF highlight underinvestment and inefficiencies in education amid fiscal constraints

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy cutting school staff?
Italy is cutting school staff due to a significant decline in student numbers, driven by the country's low birthrate and demographic crisis.
How many teachers and staff are being cut under the new budget?
The 2027 budget law plans to cut 4,925 teacher positions and 2,049 non-teaching staff, following previous budget cuts.
What is the government's reason for these cuts?
The government cites demographic decline and the need to control public spending as main reasons for reducing school staff.
How much is Italy aiming to save with these education cuts?
The government estimates savings of €336 million ($375 million) over the 2027-2028 period from the staff reductions and hiring cap.
What is the reaction to the staff cuts from unions and principals?
Unions and principals are protesting the cuts, arguing that they will weaken the education system and worsen existing challenges.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute

German metal workers step up strikes in pay dispute

Image for Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December

Stellantis chip shortage disrupts Fiat output in Italy, may last through December

Image for TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition

TotalEnergies says Iran war could accelerate energy transition

Image for TotalEnergies chief sees no gas shortage in Europe this winter

TotalEnergies chief sees no gas shortage in Europe this winter

Image for South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to sell women's health product in Europe to Ennogen

Image for Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says

Crisis-driven farming aid overlooks investment, OECD says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Alphabet kicks off €6 billion bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt
Image for Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet
Marvell to buy Lumentum in $115 billion deal in AI data-center bet
Image for Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus
Sterling drifts as BoE rate decision comes into focus
Image for Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show
Manufacturing solid but strain of energy costs, supply disruptions starts to show
Image for FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains
FTSE 100 subdued as energy, healthcare stocks limit broader gains
Image for Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital
Avolon creates new aircraft leasing platform with ADIA, I Squared Capital
Image for Estee Lauder cuts promotions as luxury fragrances help lift outlook
Estee Lauder cuts promotions as luxury fragrances help lift outlook
Image for Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Military production for navies up 50% in past two years, Naval Group says
Image for ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
Image for Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Apollo launches €10 billion European credit platform
Image for Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Explainer-Could hackers get inside my fridge?
Image for Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
Analysis-October dive for AI-related shares tests broader US stock market's resilience
View All Finance Posts