GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
How a digital bank’s collapse toppled Paraguay’s president - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

How a digital bank’s collapse toppled Paraguay’s president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Latin America Markets

Digital Bank's Collapse in Paraguay Sparks Political and Financial Crisis

Unraveling the Ueno Bank Scandal and Its National Impact

By Daniela Desantis and Brendan O'Boyle

Rise and Fall of Ueno: Paraguay’s Digital Banking Phenomenon

ASUNCION, Nov 8 (Reuters) - For years, Paraguay’s digital bank, ueno, stood out as a homegrown success story, luring roughly half the country's people to open accounts and offering many the opportunity to hold a bank account for the very first time.

But over just five days this week, the bank collapsed, freezing the savings of nearly 3 million customers — in a country of 6.5 million people — and triggering the country’s deepest political crisis in more than a decade.

Political Fallout: Presidential Impeachment and Arrest

On Friday evening, President Santiago Peña was impeached after attempting to resign, and his vice president, Pedro Alliana, was sworn in as his replacement.     

Authorities quickly arrested Peña, an economist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, and prosecutors charged him on Saturday with breach of trust and administration for personal gain. A judge ordered him held in pretrial detention at a military facility. 

Peña has denied wrongdoing and his attorney, Ricardo Preda, told journalists that he was pleading not guilty to the charges.

Public Reaction and Political Opposition

The scandal has triggered public protests and sharp rebukes from the opposition.

“We are facing the biggest corruption scandal in our democratic history,” said opposition Senator Rafael Filizzola on Friday. "This impeachment is a first step toward ensuring justice is served." 

Manuel Ferreira, a Paraguayan economist and former finance minister, echoed much of the public anger over the case. “This was a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde,” he said. “They didn’t rob us with a pistol, they robbed us with an app. The head of the gang was the president of the republic.”

Central Bank Leadership and Regulatory Failures

Central Bank Chief Also Charged

Until March 2025, Peña had been a business partner of the group that owns ueno. After his election in 2023, he tapped ueno's former president, Carlos Carvallo, to lead the central bank.

Carvallo resigned as central bank chief earlier this week. Prosecutors charged him on Saturday with breach of trust, producing false public documents and administration for personal gain. They sought his pretrial detention, which was approved by a judge.

Carvallo did not respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea in the case. 

Peña’s lawyer, Preda, objected to the impeachment, saying that ousting a president during a bank resolution could itself be destabilizing.

“What sets a serious country apart is not that its banks don’t fail, but how it responds,” Preda said on Friday. “If there is one thing that undermines confidence in the financial system, it is attempting to oust the president without evidence.” 

Ueno’s Business Model and Systemic Risks

Expansion and Integration into Paraguay’s Economy

Ueno was launched in 2021 as a sleek, millennial-friendly banking app that quickly won over Paraguayans who had been underserved by brick-and-mortar institutions. 

It soon became deeply embedded in Paraguay's payments system. It paired its digital offering with physical branches, later sponsoring sports teams, businesses and events. As of June, public institutions — including Paraguay's state pension fund — held roughly $850 million in accounts with the bank.

Warning Signs and Regulatory Intervention

But in recent months, internal regulatory reports warning of excessive lending to certain companies were leaked to local media outlets ABC and Última Hora, triggering political scrutiny of the bank's lending practices.

Following growing public pressure, Paraguay’s central bank on Tuesday put ueno into resolution — its strongest measure ‌short of immediate liquidation — after determining that ueno had breached minimum solvency requirements, locking ​millions of customers temporarily out of their accounts.

The central bank said on Saturday that the equivalent of $160 million had since been paid out to nearly 1.2 million savers under the state deposit guarantee scheme.

Aftermath and Outlook for Paraguay’s Financial System

Promises to Depositors and Lingering Concerns

Authorities have promised that depositors will be reimbursed and say the crisis is confined to ueno. But analysts say the damage to Paraguay’s reputation as a stable investment destination in South America may linger far longer than the bank resolution itself. 

“This is the moment when Paraguay must demonstrate that its institutions are functioning,” Ferreira said. 

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion and Brendan O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Lucinda Elliott and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ueno, a digital bank founded in 2021, rapidly grew to serve around 3 million customers—nearly half of Paraguay’s 6.5 million population—and held approximately $850 million in public funds by mid‑2026 (investing.com).
  • On November 2–3, 2026, Paraguay’s central bank placed Ueno into resolution upon finding its solvency ratio had fallen below half the required minimum, freezing access to accounts and sparking a financial and political crisis (bcp.gov.py).
  • President Santiago Peña, who had past ties to Ueno’s controlling shareholder and had appointed its former president to lead the central bank, resigned under pressure and was swiftly impeached, arrested, and charged with breach of trust, while others including the central bank chief also faced criminal charges (afp.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the collapse of Paraguay's digital bank ueno?
Regulatory reports showed ueno breached minimum solvency requirements, leading the central bank to put it into resolution and freeze customer accounts.
How many people were affected by the ueno bank collapse?
Nearly 3 million customers, almost half of Paraguay's population, were affected when their accounts were frozen.
Was depositors' money recovered after the collapse of ueno?
Authorities paid out $160 million to nearly 1.2 million savers under Paraguay's deposit guarantee scheme and promised full reimbursement.
What wider consequences did the ueno collapse have for Paraguay?
Analysts suggest the crisis damaged Paraguay's reputation as a stable destination for investment in South America.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nvidia opens probe after report that CEO Huang was target of foreign intelligence

Nvidia opens probe after report that CEO Huang was target of foreign intelligence

Image for US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says

US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, Iraqi foreign minister says

Image for Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year

Tesla to add Cybertruck shift to clear orders before dismantling line next year

Image for Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

Binance CFO Kaiser Ng steps down, Justin Yek named new finance chief

Image for Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia

Putin expands temporary administration of Japan Tobacco assets in Russia

Image for Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks, though profit falls

Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks, though profit falls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports
SoftBank, ABB explore China carve-out to salvage robotics deal, Bloomberg News reports
Image for IMF's Georgieva says any slowdown in AI-driven growth would be factor for central banks
IMF's Georgieva says any slowdown in AI-driven growth would be factor for central banks
Image for QatarEnergy eyes NextDecade Train 6 supply in latest US LNG push, sources say
QatarEnergy eyes NextDecade Train 6 supply in latest US LNG push, sources say
Image for GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots
GSK, Moderna settle patent dispute over Moderna COVID, RSV shots
Image for Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief
Italy not yet taking sides between Spanish and Dutch candidates for ECB chief
Image for Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
Microsoft is winding down Oracle deal to rent AI cloud capacity, Bloomberg News reports
Image for AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
AI rout sets off market alarm signals as traders brace for what's next
Image for Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB
Central banking veterans Knot and de Cos in race to replace Lagarde at ECB
Image for AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger
AkzoNobel , Axalta gain conditional EU antitrust approval for $25 billion merger
Image for Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation
Italian labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie under court supervision over labour exploitation
Image for Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
Big Tech set to drive US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
Image for Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works
Greece advances Cyprus power link, grants permits for surveys and cable works
View All Finance Posts