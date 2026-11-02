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Finance

Cerberus working with Goldman on possible sale of French bank CCF, sources

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions France

Cerberus Teams Up with Goldman Sachs for Possible Sale of Groupe CCF

Overview of the Potential Groupe CCF Sale

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Valentina Za

Background and Current Developments

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cerberus Capital Management is working with Goldman Sachs on the potential sale of its Groupe CCF French banking business, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, with a process expected to formally start within weeks.

The possible sale of CCF by Cerberus coincides with concerns over French finances and a looming general election which have taken their toll on the country's government bonds, with 10-year yields hitting their highest level since the early 2000s.

Official Responses

"CCF does not comment on rumours. The bank remains fully focused on pursuing the commercial momentum it has built," a representative for the French bank told Reuters.

Representatives for both Cerberus and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Market Context and Previous Reports

French Banking Sector and Debt Exposure

French banks have a modest exposure to the country's government debt and investors have mainly highlighted higher funding costs for the sector as a fallout of the bond selloff. 

Media Coverage and CCF's Strategy

French newspaper Le Figaro reported in April that investment bankers had begun contacting potential buyers to gauge interest in CCF, but a formal sale process had not been launched.

CCF dismissed that report, saying it was pursuing a long-term strategy to build a bank focused on wealth management. 

History of Cerberus and Groupe CCF

Cerberus’s Entry into French Banking

Cerberus began building a banking operation in France in 2016 when it agreed to buy GE Money Bank France. The US investment firm then renamed its French banking operations My Money Bank in March 2017 when it completed the deal.

Acquisition of HSBC’s French Retail Bank

In 2021, Cerberus moved to expand its presence by agreeing to buy HSBC's French retail bank, comprising 244 branches and around 3,900 staff, for a token price of €1.

Rebranding to Groupe CCF

The deal, completed in January 2024, led to My Money Group being renamed Groupe CCF, in a revival of the 100-year-old Credit Commercial de France brand previously owned by HSBC.

Current Status and Leadership

Financial Overview

CCF says it has €31 billion of assets, including about two thirds in loans, and net banking income of €806 million.

Leadership Changes

Since 2023, CCF has been led by Niccolo Ubertalli, a former top executive at UniCredit who left Italy's second-biggest bank in 2022 after falling out with CEO Andrea Orcel.

($1 = 0.8948 euros)  

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London and Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Cerberus Capital and Goldman Sachs are preparing to launch a sale of Groupe CCF soon, according to Reuters sources.
  • French 10‑year government bond yields recently reached 5%, the highest since 2002, reflecting investor concern over France’s public finances and upcoming elections (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • CCF, formed via acquisitions since 2016 and rebranded in early 2024, holds about €31 billion in assets and reported net banking income of €806 million (groupeccf.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is working with Cerberus on the potential sale of CCF?
Cerberus Capital Management is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible sale of French bank Groupe CCF.
What is Groupe CCF?
Groupe CCF is a French banking operation formerly known as Credit Commercial de France, recently acquired and rebranded by Cerberus.
Why is Cerberus considering selling CCF?
While no official reason has been provided, the potential sale coincides with concerns over French finances and the upcoming general election.
What is the size and scope of CCF's operations?
CCF has €31 billion in assets, about two thirds in loans, 244 branches, and net banking income of €806 million.
Who is leading CCF as of 2023?
Niccolo Ubertalli, a former UniCredit executive, has been leading CCF since 2023.

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