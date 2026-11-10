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Tight stocks drive premium for near-term LME aluminium to five-month high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aluminium Commodities

Tight Aluminium Stocks Push LME Near-Term Premium to Five-Month Peak

Aluminium Market Dynamics and Inventory Trends

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The premium, or backwardation, on the near-term aluminium contract over the three-month benchmark on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest in five months on Tuesday at $94 a metric ton, buoyed by tight inventories.

Decline in LME Aluminium Stocks

• Available aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses have declined by 51% since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, disrupting shipments from the Middle East, which accounts for about 9% of global aluminium production

• Available aluminium inventories in LME-registered warehouses stood at 207,525 tons, their lowest since March 2025, daily data showed

Russian Dominance in LME Inventories

• Stocks remain overwhelmingly Russian in origin, which many Western traders avoid. Russian aluminium accounted for 216,900 tons, or 99.98%, of available LME inventories at the end of October, leaving only 50 tons of Indian material as an alternative

Shanghai Futures Exchange Aluminium Inventories

• Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 31% last week to 132,605 tons, their lowest since December

Market Outlook and Price Trends

• Supply tightness in the near term contrasts with a more bearish longer-term outlook for aluminium market balance. Benchmark aluminium prices have fallen about 20% since hitting a four-year high in June as concerns over supply disruptions eased

Forecasts for Surplus and Deficit

• The market is expected to swing into surplus next year from a deficit in 2026, helped by recovery in Middle Eastern production and additional supply from Indonesia

Analyst Projections

• Analysts surveyed in the latest Reuters poll forecast a global aluminium surplus of 410,000 tons next year, compared with a deficit of 720,000 tons in 2026

(Reporting by Polina DevittEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • LME aluminium inventories have collapsed—over 50% drop since late February, hitting lowest since March 2025, and nearly all remaining stock Russian‑origin, limiting Western supply options.
  • Spot backwardation surged to five‑month high ($94/t), reflecting intense near‑term supply squeeze, despite a more bearish longer‑term outlook with forecasts pointing to surplus in 2027 from recovery in Middle East and rising Indonesian output.
  • Global market balance expected to shift: Reuters surveys see a 410,000 t surplus next year vs a 720,000 t deficit in 2026, and other forecasts—even higher tied to Chinese overseas capacity expansion—suggest much larger surplus in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the LME aluminium premium surged recently?
The LME aluminium premium has surged due to tight inventories, with available stocks falling sharply following supply disruptions from the Middle East.
How much have LME aluminium inventories declined?
LME-registered aluminium inventories have declined by 51% since late February, reaching their lowest since March 2025.
What is the origin of most current LME aluminium stocks?
Most LME aluminium stocks are of Russian origin, accounting for 99.98% of available inventories at the end of October.
What is the market outlook for aluminium supply and demand?
The market is expected to shift from a deficit to a surplus in 2025, as Middle Eastern production recovers and new supply emerges from Indonesia.
How have aluminium prices moved since June?
Benchmark aluminium prices have fallen about 20% since their four-year high in June, as supply disruption fears have eased.

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