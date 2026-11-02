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French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French petition seeks to shut down Bollore's news channel CNews

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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French Petition to Shut Down Bollore's CNews Gains Over 500,000 Signatures

Overview of the CNews Petition and Its Implications

Background of the Petition

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A petition to shut down French news channel CNews, known for its hard line on immigration and crime, has now attracted more than 500,000 signatures on the website of the National Assembly, paving the way for a possible debate on the issue in parliament.

Arguments and Ownership

• The petition to "remove CNews from French broadcasting" - which was started on June 10, 2026 - argues that CNews, owned by conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore, is not an information channel but "a propaganda machine".

Current Status of the Petition

• It had attracted 553,474 signatures by 1434 GMT on Monday, according to the website.

Criticism and Political Context

Links to Far-Right Politics

• Critics notably say CNews'agenda increasingly follows the lines taken by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN), from which the channel could benefit if, as polls suggest, Le Pen wins the 2027 Presidential election and fulfils her promise to privatise public broadcasting, which CNews has long criticised.

Parliamentary Procedures

Threshold for Debate

• Under National Assembly rules, a public debate can be organised in the Assembly if a petition attracts at least 500,000 signatures. A Commission must however first review the petition and decide whether a debate can take place.

CNews Response

• CNews could not be immediately reached for comment.

Market Position and Influence

Growth and Viewership

• CNews rose from 1% market share at its 2017 launch to profitability last year, when it became France's most-watched free-to-air news channel. Viewership has slipped this year as the Iran war has aided rivals, but its influence endures.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • The petition accuses CNews—owned by billionaire Vincent Bolloré—of being a “propaganda machine,” not a news channel.
  • CNews, while profitable and once France’s most-watched free-news channel, has seen declining viewership this year due to competition from BFMTV and LCI amid the Middle East war.
  • The petition’s success reflects mounting public concern over media influence, politicization and concentration of ownership, especially ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a petition to shut down CNews?
The petition claims CNews acts as a propaganda machine rather than an information channel and calls for its removal from French broadcasting.
How many signatures has the CNews petition received?
As of the latest update, the petition had attracted 553,474 signatures.
What happens if a petition gets over 500,000 signatures in France?
A public debate can be organized in the National Assembly after a commission reviews the petition.
Who owns CNews?
CNews is owned by conservative billionaire Vincent Bollore.
How has CNews' viewership trended recently?
CNews rose to lead French free-to-air news channels in viewership but has seen a recent decline due to increased competition during the Iran war coverage.

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