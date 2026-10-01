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Nuveen completes Schroders takeover to create $2.6 trillion investment group - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nuveen completes Schroders takeover to create $2.6 trillion investment group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Nuveen Completes Schroders Acquisition to Form $2.6 Trillion Investment Group

Nuveen Finalizes Acquisition of Schroders

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Nuveen said on Thursday it had completed its acquisition of British fund manager Schroders, creating a combined company with over $2.6 trillion in assets under management and a presence across more than 40 markets.

Integration and Management Structure

Schroders' Continued Operations

Schroders will continue to operate separately within Nuveen for the next 12 to 18 months, led by Group Chief Executive Richard Oldfield, who will report to Nuveen CEO William Huffman.

Leadership and Reporting

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • The takeover was completed on October 1, 2026, following court approval and regulatory clearance, with Schroders’ trading suspended and delisted earlier that day. (tradingview.com)
  • The merged firm significantly boosts Nuveen’s scale—from about $1.4 trillion to roughly $2.6 trillion in AUM—as confirmed by S&P Global Ratings. (spglobal.com)
  • The combined entity enhances capabilities in private markets (over $414 billion AUM) and fixed income (~$613 billion), while maintaining London as the non‑US headquarters for at least five years. (documents.nuveen.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired Schroders?
Nuveen, a U.S. asset manager, acquired British fund manager Schroders.
What is the combined assets under management after the acquisition?
The combined company has over $2.6 trillion in assets under management.
Will Schroders operate independently after the takeover?
Schroders will continue to operate separately within Nuveen for the next 12 to 18 months.
Who will lead Schroders after the acquisition?
Group Chief Executive Richard Oldfield will lead Schroders, reporting to Nuveen CEO William Huffman.
How many markets will the combined company have a presence in?
The combined company will have a presence in over 40 markets.

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