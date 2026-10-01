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Finance

UK's latest Russia sanctions target ships and disinformation networks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Sanctions Russia Geopolitics

UK Targets Russian Ships and Disinformation Networks With New Sanctions

Overview of the Latest UK Sanctions on Russia

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russian ships and individuals on Thursday, in its latest effort to try to cut revenues flowing to Moscow and crack down on alleged disinformation networks and those accused of deporting Ukrainian children.

Details of the Sanctions Package

Scope and Coverage

• The package announced on Thursday covers 23 individuals and entities and 8 ships

Sanctioned Vessels

• The sanctioned vessels include three alleged shadow fleet vessels, two vessels providing them with bunkering services and three Russian-owned ice-class vessels

Sanctions Since 2022

• The UK government has now sanctioned over 3,400 individuals, entities and ships since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

Targeted Activities and Circumvention

Sanctions Evasion Tactics

• It said Russia was trying to circumvent the sanctions on ships by using different vessels and the new sanctions targeted ships the country acquired as recently as July

Human Rights Violations

• Some of the people sanctioned are said to be involved in the arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian civilians

Indoctrination and Militarisation of Children

• Britain said others are being targeted for their role in the indoctrination and militarisation of Ukrainian children

Disinformation Networks

• Four sanctioned individuals are Georgian nationals allegedly involved in spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Targets include three shadow‑fleet tankers, two bunker support ships and three ice‑class vessels acquired by Russia as recently as July 2026.
  • Sanctions also hit individuals accused of torture or ill‑treatment of Ukrainian civilians, and those involved in militarising or indoctrinating Ukrainian children.
  • Four Georgian nationals were designated for spreading pro‑Kremlin disinformation, reflecting UK efforts since October 2024 to curb Russia’s information warfare networks. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK's latest sanctions on Russia target?
The latest UK sanctions targeted Russian ships, individuals, and disinformation networks.
How many individuals and entities were covered by the new UK sanctions?
The package announced covers 23 individuals and entities and 8 ships.
Why did the UK sanction certain individuals related to Russia?
Some individuals were sanctioned due to involvement in detaining, torturing, and ill-treating Ukrainian civilians, as well as spreading pro-Kremlin disinformation.
What is the significance of the sanctioned ships?
The sanctioned ships include shadow fleet vessels and Russian-owned ice-class vessels, targeting methods Russia uses to circumvent existing sanctions.
How many total individuals, entities, and ships has the UK sanctioned since 2022?
The UK has now sanctioned over 3,400 individuals, entities, and ships since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

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