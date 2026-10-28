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Finance

CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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CVC, Cinven, and Puig Show Interest in Acquiring Parfums de Marly

Private Equity Interest in Parfums de Marly

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Cinven, along with Spanish beauty company Puig, are among the suitors for Parfums de Marly, the luxury fragrance brand owned by Advent International, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A deal would highlight sustained interest in premium fragrance brands, one of the fastest-growing areas of the beauty market.

Background of the Potential Sale

• Advent, which acquired Parfums de Marly in 2023, is now exploring a potential sale of the business, the people said

Current Status of Bidding Parties

• Puig is currently seen as less active in the process than some rival suitors, one of them added

Valuation and Deal Uncertainty

• One of the people said the company could be valued at below €2 billion ($2.23 billion).

• Discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty a transaction will be reached

Statements from Involved Parties

• Spokespeople for CVC, Cinven, Puig and Advent declined to comment. Parfums de Marly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About Parfums de Marly

• Founded in 2009, Parfums de Marly sells fragrances inspired by 18th-century French perfumery with scents including Layton, Delina and Valaya. Bottles are generally priced at around €250 or more.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Abigail Summerville in New York, additional reporting by Helen Reid in London, editing by Anousha Sakoui, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Advent acquired a majority stake in Parfums de Marly in June 2023 and has since tapped Jefferies and Goldman Sachs to run the sale process, with annual sales approaching €400 million (around $439–468m), seeking a valuation near €2 billion (€2.34bn) (beautymatter.com).
  • Parfums de Marly delivered standout retail sales growth of 42% to $780 million in the year to March 2026, driven by expansion in Asia, Europe and the US and significant e‑commerce gains (cosmeticsbusiness.com).
  • Puig is a strong strategic suitor backed by its sustained fragrance and luxury performance: in Q3 2026 Puig reported record revenue (€1.4bn LFL, +5.6%), driven by niche fragrances and makeup, with double‑digit growth in Asia‑Pacific and niche fragrances in particular (cosmeticsbusiness.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who currently owns Parfums de Marly?
Parfums de Marly is currently owned by Advent International, which acquired the brand in 2023.
Which companies are interested in acquiring Parfums de Marly?
CVC Capital Partners, Cinven, and Puig are among the main suitors considering an acquisition of Parfums de Marly.
What is the estimated valuation for Parfums de Marly?
The company could be valued at below €2 billion (approximately $2.23 billion), according to sources.
Is the sale of Parfums de Marly finalized?
No, discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty a transaction will be reached at this stage.
What products are offered by Parfums de Marly?
Parfums de Marly offers luxury fragrances inspired by 18th-century French perfumery, with scents like Layton, Delina, and Valaya.

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