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Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 3, 2026

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Piraeus Port Reports Decline in Nine-Month Earnings, Cites Cruise and Container Slowdown

Nine-Month Financial and Operational Performance

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece's Piraeus Port Authority on Tuesday reported lower revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2026, citing a reduction in container and cruise activity, though it said container handling showed signs of recovery in the third quarter.

The company said nine-month revenue fell 8.2% year-on-year to €178.8 million ($200.08 million), while net profit declined 21.5% to €59.7 million.

Container Handling Performance

Pier I Activity

• Container handling at Pier I fell 27.8% year-on-year over the first nine months, though volumes rose 0.3% in the third quarter, the first positive quarterly performance of 2026

Future Outlook for Container Shipping

• OLP said container shipping through the Suez Canal was gradually resuming and expected full restoration of traffic by May 2027, supporting future container volumes

Cruise Sector Developments

Ship Arrivals and Passenger Numbers

• The cruise sector recorded 584 ship arrivals in the nine months, down 16.3% from 698 a year earlier, with passenger numbers falling 19% to 1.3 million amid Middle East-related disruption

External Factors Impacting Cruise Activity

• Middle East-related disruption contributed to the decline in cruise passenger numbers

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Container handling at Pier I plunged nearly 27–38% year‑on‑year in the first nine months due to disruptions via the Red Sea, but July–September saw volume gains, including 0.3% growth in Q3 and ~25% monthly gains by September (euro2day.gr)
  • Cruise sector suffered: ship arrivals fell ~16.3% to 584, and passenger numbers dropped ~19% to 1.3 million, amid geopolitical instability in the Middle East disrupting itineraries (euro2day.gr)
  • Ports II & III showed resilience, with revenue up ~3.2% for Jan–Sep and container throughput rising 15.3% in September; overall nine‑month TEU throughput at these terminals edged 1.7% higher versus 2025 (euro2day.gr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Piraeus Port's earnings decline in the first nine months of 2026?
Earnings fell due to reduced container and cruise activity, despite signs of recovery in container handling during the third quarter.
How much did Piraeus Port Authority's revenue drop year-on-year?
Nine-month revenue dropped 8.2% year-on-year to €178.8 million in 2026.
What was the impact on cruise activity at Piraeus Port in 2026?
Cruise ship arrivals dropped 16.3% to 584 and passenger numbers fell 19% to 1.3 million due to Middle East-related disruption.
Has container handling at Piraeus Port shown signs of recovery?
Yes, Pier I volumes rose 0.3% in the third quarter, marking the first positive performance in 2026.
What is the outlook for container shipping through the Suez Canal?
Container shipping is gradually resuming, with full restoration expected by May 2027, supporting future container volumes.

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