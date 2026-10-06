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ECB's Lane: Not seeing strong second-round inflation impacts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lane: Not seeing strong second-round inflation impacts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Economy Inflation

ECB Economist Lane: Energy Costs Have Not Triggered Strong Inflation Effects

ECB Analysis on Energy Prices and Inflation in the Euro Zone

Current Impact of Energy Costs on Inflation

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - High euro zone energy costs have yet to generate second-round inflation effects, and the strength of such a pass-through is uncertain, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told Italian news agency ANSA.

Lane's Observations on Second-Round Effects

"We have not seen so far very strong second-round effects. We continue to look at them," Lane said in an interview published on Tuesday. "That's why, even though I am a promoter of the scenarios, it is too simplistic to say we're in the adverse scenario or the baseline scenario."

Uncertainty in Pass-Through to the Economy

"Energy prices are high but the strength of the pass-through to the rest of the economy remains uncertain," Lane added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy shocks have so far produced only first‑round effects — mainly on energy prices themselves — with no strong wage or price‑setting spillovers yet observed (ecb.europa.eu)
  • ECB’s scenario approach reflects uncertainty: pass‑through depends on shock magnitude, duration, and economic conditions like capacity utilisation and labour market tightness (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Philip Lane emphasizes caution: even as energy prices rise again, second‑round effects may take time to materialize, and assessments must focus first on indirect impacts like food and services inflation (econostream-media.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ECB's Philip Lane say about second-round inflation effects?
Philip Lane stated that the European Central Bank has not seen very strong second-round inflation effects from high euro zone energy costs so far.
Are high euro zone energy prices significantly influencing inflation?
According to Lane, energy prices are high but the pass-through to the rest of the economy remains uncertain.
Is the ECB expecting strong second-round inflation impacts?
The ECB is monitoring the situation, but Lane notes that it is too simplistic to categorize the scenario as either adverse or baseline.
Who reported the statements made by ECB's Philip Lane?
The statements were reported by Italian news agency ANSA and the article was written by Balazs Koranyi.

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