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Finance

UK's Informa signs $3 billion Clarion deal, spins off academic arm

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Informa Acquires Clarion for £2.24 Billion, Spins Off Taylor & Francis

Informa’s Strategic Moves in the Business Events and Publishing Sectors

Overview of the Acquisition

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Informa will acquire B2B events firm Clarion for £2.24 billion ($2.96 billion) and separate its academic publishing arm, Taylor & Francis, from the group, the company said on Tuesday, as it bets big on live business events.

Taylor & Francis Separation Plans

Review of Separation Options

Informa said it had launched a formal review of all separation options for Taylor & Francis, which generates close to $1 billion in annual revenue. An outcome of the review is expected alongside its 2026 full-year results in March 2027.

Financial Details of the Clarion Deal

Funding and Equity Placement

The Clarion deal is expected to be funded through committed financing and the proceeds of a roughly £940 million equity placing.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Informa is doubling down on live B2B events with the £2.24 billion Clarion acquisition, reinforcing its position as the leading global events group (informa.com).
  • Taylor & Francis, generating nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, will undergo a formal separation process, with outcomes expected alongside Informa’s full‑year 2026 results in March 2027 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The Clarion deal will be funded via committed financing and an equity placing of approximately £940 million, reflecting Informa’s strong balance‑sheet flexibility and capital markets access (informa.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is Informa acquiring?
Informa is acquiring B2B events firm Clarion for £2.24 billion ($2.96 billion).
What will happen to Taylor & Francis?
Informa will separate its academic publishing arm, Taylor & Francis, following a formal review expected to conclude by March 2027.
How is Informa funding the Clarion acquisition?
The Clarion deal is being funded by committed financing and approximately £940 million raised through an equity placing.
When will the outcome of the Taylor & Francis review be announced?
The outcome is expected alongside Informa's 2026 full-year results, to be released by March 2027.

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