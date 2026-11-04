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Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Continental raises 2026 outlook on tyre business strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive Tyres

Continental Lifts 2026 Profit Outlook on High Tyre Demand, Beats Q3 Estimates

Continental's Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Strong Tyre Demand Drives Profitability

Nov 4 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Continental raised its 2026 profitability outlook on Wednesday after strong demand for high-margin tyres helped it beat third-quarter earnings expectations, despite rising raw-material costs.

Updated Profit Margin Expectations

The company now expects a full-year operating profit margin of 13.4% to 14%, excluding the discontinued ContiTech operations, up from a previous range of 12% to 13.5%.

A company-provided analyst consensus had forecast a full-year operating margin of 13.7% on average.

Third-Quarter Earnings Surpass Estimates

EBIT Performance

The Hanover-based company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €514 million, above the €480 million consensus.

Key Business Drivers and Challenges

“Large, high-performance tires are a key driver of our business. However, higher raw-material prices are increasingly affecting our earnings and will impact us even more in the fourth quarter,” CFO Roland Welzbacher said.

Impact of Raw Material Prices

Oil Prices and Synthetic Rubber Production

Continental, which relies on oil‑derived raw materials to make synthetic rubber for its tyre production, had previously warned that significantly higher oil prices due to the war in the Middle East over a longer period would drive up costs.

In August, it said it expected triple-digit-million-euro raw material tailwinds seen in the first half of 2026 to fully reverse in the second half.

The company said it is working with an oil price assumption of about $85 a barrel until the end of the year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Conrad Kuepper in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong demand for large, premium tyres (18‑inch-plus, ultra‑high‑performance) boosted margins beyond expectations
  • Continental now expects a full‑year operating margin of 13.4–14.0%, above the prior 12.0–13.5% range and near analyst consensus of ~13.7%
  • Higher raw‑material costs—driven by reliance on oil‑derived inputs—are expected to weigh on earnings in H2, with an oil‑price assumption of ~$85/barrel
  • The raw‑material tailwinds seen in H1 2026 may fully reverse in H2, prompting mitigation efforts

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Continental raise its 2026 profitability outlook?
Continental raised its outlook due to strong demand for high-margin tyres, which boosted their third-quarter earnings and surpassed expectations.
How did rising raw material costs affect Continental's earnings?
Despite higher raw material costs, especially oil-derived synthetic rubber, Continental exceeded Q3 earnings expectations but expects these costs to impact Q4 and beyond.
What was Continental's adjusted EBIT in Q3?
Continental reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €514 million, above the €480 million analyst consensus.

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